Stree: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy becomes ninth film to enter 100 crore club in 2018

Stree, the horror comedy with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, has entered the coveted 100 crore club. The film earned a total of Rs 101.43 crores in the third week of its release.

Rao shared a 15 second long video on social media to thank fans for the love.

The Amar Kaushik directorial has received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Anna Vetticad in her review for Firstpost wrote, "Stree is like a blind date that turns out well - a tryst with the unexpected filled with exciting surprises. It is a thought-provoking laughathon-cum-spookathon, and one of the most unusual Bollywood films of the year so far."

The film revolves around the legend of a spirit that visits the town of Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh once a year, and preys on its men for four days. The men disguise themselves as women and write 'O Stree, kal aana' on the walls of their homes to keep themselves safe.

Stree is the ninth film to hit this number in box office earnings along with Padmavaat, Sanju and Gold among others.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018 11:18 AM