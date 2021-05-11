Kunjukuttan won a National Award for Best Screenplay for Karunam, in which he also acted along with Biju Menon.

Writer-actor Madampu Kunjukuttan, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Thrissur’s Aswini Hospital, is no more. He passed away on Tuesday, 11 May. The writer was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after developing a fever. His blood test report confirmed that he was coronavirus positive. Reportedly, the 81-year-old writer was suffering from other age-related illnesses as well.

Kunjukuttan is survived by his two daughters, Haseena Madampu and Jaseena Madampu. His wife Savithri Antharjanam had passed away earlier. The writer was born in 1941 on 23 June. His parents were Sankaran Namboodiri and Savithri Antharjanam of Kiralur village.

Kunjukuttan won the National Award for Best Screenplay for his film Karunam in which he also acted along with Biju Menon. Released in 2000, the film was directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj.

He is known for writing screenplay for several films including Desadanam, Gourisankaram, Makalkku, and Saphalam.

Also an actor, Kunjukuttan has featured in Agni Nakshatram, Pothenvava, Vadakkumnathan, Chithrashalabham, Karunam, Agnisakshi, Desadanam, and Aswadhamavu.

The writer-actor had studied the treatment of elephants called Hasthyaayurvedam and Sanskrit. He also served as a temple priest and worked at All India Radio (AIR), Akashvani.

Besides the National Award, Kunjukuttan was the recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and the Sanjayan Award. He also won the Ashdod International Film Award for the Best Screenplay for Parinamam, directed by P Venu.

Kunjukuttan has also been a part of TV shows. He hosted E 4 Elephant with Sreekumar Arookutty.