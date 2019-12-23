Ma Anand Sheela says she prefers Alia Bhatt over Priyanka Chopra to play her character in upcoming biopic

Ma Anand Sheela, formerly the personal assistant of Bhagwan Rajneesh or Osho, in an interview said that she has sent a legal notice to Priyanka Chopra after she learnt that Chopra is developing a film based on her.

Sheela has piqued the interest of the entire world ever since the release of Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country. Early this year, it was announced that Dharma Productions is developing a Netflix special to give a personal insight into the controversial figure with Alia Bhatt essaying the titular role.

Sheela, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, said that she prefers Alia Bhatt over Chopra. "I saw bits of a film that my sister was watching, and I thought, I looked like her when I was young. I asked my sister, ‘Did I look like her when I was young? Do you remember’? And she said, ‘Yes, you do’. I feel she has the spunk in her that I had. Spunk is very necessary and it is very natural, it is not artificial, not cosmetic, it is genuine."

When asked about the legal notice she sent to Priyanka, Sheela says, "I told her I do not give her permission to do the film because I have not chosen her... In Switzerland, we send legal notices very simply. I sent her an email which is accepted there as legal."

Sheela further reveals that she never received any response nor 'a courtesy letter' about the issued notice.

Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra, who will serve as a showrunner and executive producer for the upcoming Netflix original, said in a statement, "Some believe she’s the epitome of feminism, a pop icon, and others view her as the criminal mastermind behind one of America’s biggest scandals. But does anyone know who she really is? The documentary will attempt to peel the layers of her personality to unveil the real Ma Anand Sheela and show the world an inside glimpse of a woman whose antics and statements cause a stir wherever she goes.”

Updated Date: Dec 23, 2019 17:29:31 IST