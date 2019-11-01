Ma Anand Sheela, Osho's second-in-command, to be subject of upcoming Netflix-Dharmatic documentary

Ma Anand Sheela, formerly the personal assistant of Bhagwan Rajneesh or Osho, will be the subject of an in-production Netflix documentary, produced by Dharmatic. This Netflix special will give a personal insight into the controversial figure who polarised opinion and found admirers and critics alike.

Along with revealing facets of her that have thus far never been seen, a highlight of the documentary is a candid conversation between Ma Anand Sheela and director-producer Karan Johar. In this no-holds-barred chat, Karan asks questions that have been on viewers’ minds, which have been answered by her, in quintessential Ma Anand Sheela style.

"Some believe she’s the epitome of feminism, a pop icon, and others view her as the criminal mastermind behind one of America’s biggest scandals. But does anyone know who she really is? The documentary will attempt to peel the layers of her personality to unveil the real Ma Anand Sheela and show the world an inside glimpse of a woman whose antics and statements cause a stir wherever she goes,” says showrunner and executive producer, Shakun Batra in a statement.

“Netflix has been a pioneer in bringing documentaries to Indian audiences and at Dharmatic, as we take a step towards producing newer formats, we're so pleased it starts with this. Wild Wild Country was a fascinating story and we’re excited to be producing a peek into the life and journey of the feisty Ma Anand Sheela. Non-fiction content is a dynamic space in India and we’re thrilled to be exploring it with a partner like Netflix,” says Apoorva Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of Dharmatic, in a statement.

The special feature is being directed by award-winning documentary makers, Shirley Abraham, and Amit Madheshiya, and is being produced by Dharmatic for Netflix. Sheela was in India on the invitation of NGOs Sipping Thoughts and Humans for Humanity.

Check out the preview here

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 12:22:42 IST