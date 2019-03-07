Priyanka Chopra on Ma Anand Sheela biopic: Have to credit director Barry Levinson for bringing film to me

Priyanka Chopra, in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, mentioned that her next project will be a biopic on Ma Anand Sheela, late Indian spiritual leader Osho's closest aide. In a chat with Mid-Day, the actress revealed that the project came to her by destiny rather than design.

The biopic was brought to Priyanka when she was looking for meaningful scripts to work on. The actress gave director Barry Levinson full credit for the story and for bringing it to her. He will also be helming the film. "He and his producers have been researching on this subject and developing it for the last few years. He approached me to develop it with him," the Quantico actress said.

The film will chart Ma Sheels's journey from a fine arts student in India to becoming the most trusted confidant of Osho, who was eventually convicted of multiple attempted murders. Priyanka further stated that the project may not be able to go on floors very soon as it need extensive research. "I'm doing a few other things in the meantime, which includes a YouTube series and writing a book," the publication quoted Priyanka as saying.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 11:10:49 IST