Lust Stories actor Kiara Advani gives fitting response to trolls accusing her of going under the knife

Kiara Advani recently became the subject of online scrutiny and subsequent criticism after an Instagram image came to light where users started attacking the Lust stories actress for having apparently sought to go under the knife. Kiara Advani took to Instagram to post a response to such speculations.

Kiara had recently appeared for the launch of MXS, a brand owned by Monisha Jaisingh and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Her photo from the event went viral; while some netizens wrote that her 'cheek job is not on point', other exclaimed that the actress was looking 'awful' and 'terrible'.



View this post on Instagram #kiaraadvani @mxsworld launch @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 1, 2018 at 9:21am PDT

In response to the umpteen conjecture on the supposed change of look, Kiara Advani, blaming Biryani for her inflated cheeks, wrote on her Instagram story, "Wow just reading these comments!! Calm down peeps don’t jump to conclusions. You might not fancy the cheeks but it was no doctor just some yummy biryani from the night before.”

Kiara will next be seen in Kalank, alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Sanjay Dutt. Along with this, she has signed Karan Johar's next directorial titled Good News, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Daljeet Dosanjh.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 14:33 PM