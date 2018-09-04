Shweta Bachchan Nanda, designer Monisha Jaising's newly launched brand, MxS, accused of plagiarism

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, recently launched a fashion label MxS with designer Monisha Jaising. The star-studded affair saw many from the film industry grace the event to express their support for the duo.

But, merely a day after its launch, MxS has been accused of plagiarising a design from another label.

As per Diet Sabya, a considerably popular yet anonymous account on Instagram, one of the designs showcased by Nanda and Jaising's brand was a direct copy from a lesser known fashion brand.

The brand, which the design has been allegedly copied from, is called The Laundry Room and retails from Nordstrom in its New York branch and generally deals with casual wear and sweatshirts.

Diet Sabya has in the recent past gradually become an ace spotter of fake designs, especially in the Indian markets and in less than six months, the Instagram page has garnered more than 1,01,000 followers which include prominent names like Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor.

