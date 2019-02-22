Luka Chuppi romantic song Duniyaa, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is replete with picturesque shots

The latest song from Luka Chuppi, 'Duniyaa', starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, is a romantic track. The song is a recreation of 'Khaab'. It is composed by Vijan Ganguly, penned by Kunaal Vermaa, and sung by Akhil and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Vermaa's lyrics enhances the sensual chemistry between the lead pair. The song is visually stunning as well, with picturesque shots of forts and its winding interiors.

Luka Chuppi revolves around Kartik and Kriti's characters Vinod and Rashmi. The movie narrates the tale of how they choose to be in a live-in relationship instead of getting married and the problems that surface after it. The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role.

Apart from Luka Chuppi, Kartik will also feature alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Meanwhile, Kriti will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, and will also star in Rohit Jugraj Chauhan's Arjun Patiala.

Luka Chuppi, a Maddock Films production in association with Jio Studios, directed by Laxman Utekar, releases on 1 March. Watch the song here.

