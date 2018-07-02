Luka Chuppi: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to star in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming rom com based in Mathura

After the surprising success of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi, the two actors have found their foot in the industry on their own merits. Now, Aaryan and Sanon will be seen together in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming romantic comedy titled Luka Chuppi.

Confirming the news, Vijan spoke to Mumbai Mirror and revealed the characters and plot of the upcoming film. Luka Chuppi's story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and then Agra. Since Sanon hails from Delhi and Aaryan from Agra, the two actors perfectly fitted the bill, informs Vijan.

The official announcement of the film was made on Twitter, on Monday.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon teamed in #LukaChuppi... Directed by Laxman Utekar… Produced by Dinesh Vijan... The story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra... Kartik enacts the part of the star reporter of a local TV channel... March 2019 release... Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/niuW1woeXz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

"Kartik plays the star reporter of a local TV channel in Mathura. We had toyed with the title Mathura Live before settling for a game of hide-and-seek," says Vijan who further adds that Sanon essays the role of a Mathura girl who goes to Delhi for studies and returns to her hometown. He added, "While Kartik is the quintessential good boy every girl wants to take home to mamma, Kriti represents today’s youth who advocate gender equality and have their own ideology," as per the Mumbai Mirror report.

Luka Chuppi will be the Bollywood directorial debut of Laxman Utekar, who was the DoP of Irrfan Khan-starrer 2017 film Hindi Medium among other films. He has also directed two Marathi films, Tapaal and Lalbaugcha Raja. Luka Chuppi is slated to kick off production in August.

