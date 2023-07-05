Prime Video today teased a riveting glimpse to the much – anticipated romantic drama Bawaal, while officially announcing the exclusive global premiere date for 21 July. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film which is directed by the much-acclaimed Nitesh Tiwari, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories.

Transcending each moment with the serenade – Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, the teaser of Bawaal gives a window to the endearing and budding romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), as they discover love in this etching and timeless romantic ballad.

Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India, said, “Catering to the global audience, at Prime Video we’re determined to give customers the best content by augmenting our slate with unparalleled titles across genres, languages and formats. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring to our customers in more than 200 countries and territories, an unconventional love story in the form of Bawaal that goes beyond the confines of borders, languages, or a period in time. A powerhouse collaboration between the critically acclaimed combination of Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with the much-celebrated filmmaker – Sajid Nadiadwala, along with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair is assured to give audience a romantic tale they’d never forget when it premieres day-and-date, on Prime Video on July 21.”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “I am so proud of Bawaal, a film that I believe will forever be one of my most special and memorable projects. From the beginning we believed that Bawaal would be truly appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed by audiences all over the world, and partnering with Prime Video enables us to reach every corner, through a global streaming premiere. Working with a visionary like Nitesh, and talented actors like Varun and Janhvi, makes the job of a producer that much easier, as we’ve managed to supersede our own ambitions for the film. Come July 21, the audience will witness a love story that will be remembered for the ages.”

Paired on-screen for the very first time, Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow, idolized by his students, and admired by everyone in town; and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. But love is never easy, and has to passage through a war of its own! Shot in India and multiple international locales, Bawaal has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

