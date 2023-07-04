Kartik Aaryan-starrer Kabir Khan’s directorial and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala has been titled ‘Chandu Champion.’ The film is all set to release on the occasion of EID next year, will come out on June 14. Sajid Nadiadwala and Kartik Aaryan have recently treated the audience with ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘.

Moreover, it’s indeed a big announcement coming in as the three giants of the industry will be coming together to bring an interesting real-life story of a sportsperson. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion‘ will be directed by Kabir Khan and will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satyaprem Ki Katha is steadily rising up with its box office numbers, setting an example of all the love this musical romantic pure love story is garnering from the audience. Opened with the collection of 9.25 crore. on its first day on a Thursday holiday, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film counted 7 Cr. at the box office window, which was further followed by strengthening Saturday with its collection of 10.10 Cr., while it continued the surge in its collection on Sunday with 12.15 Cr. after which the film passed the crucial monday test having collected 4.21 Cr. with the major boost coming in from the family audience.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. Satyaprem Ki Katha was released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

