Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal expected to be out tomorrow

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, on Tuesday morning, posted a brand new picture from the sets of their upcoming project Bawaal. The photo features Janhvi Kapoor curled up in Varun Dhawan’s arms. Along with the image, the actors posted a reminder that the teaser of the film is slated to release on Wednesday. Both Janhvi and Varun shared identical posts and they captioned it, “Tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte (If you let me love, how much I would have loved you).” They added, “Bawaal teaser out tomorrow at 12.”

Bawaal’s global trailer launch

Ever since the first look, Bawaal has been creating immense buzz, as audiences gear up for its worldwide premiere on Prime Video across 200 countries and territories. As reported by Midday, it has been learnt that the Bawaal team has decided to launch its trailer in a grand event in Dubai, next weekend – July 8 as per sources. The event will see the lead actors headline the global launch amid fanfare in the desert emirate.

The decision comes as makers and Prime Video believe that Bawaal is a story with a universal storyline, which will have global appeal. Keeping in line with their vision and to give it a truly international launch, they have decided to launch the trailer in Dubai, amidst fanfare. The idea of having global promotional events is said to be in keeping with Bawaal’s narrative that sees Dhawan’s character travel around the globe. The source adds, “The makers zeroed in on Dubai for the trailer launch as it is a melting pot of cultures and has a large Indian population.”

Expectation from Bawaal

According to reports, the makers are expecting a turnout of about 150-200 fans. It is supposed to be an experiential event that will give the fans a feel of the film. The do will be attended by Varun, Janhvi, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

About Bawaal

Bawaal also marks the reunion of Said Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari after their National Award-Winning outing, Chhichhore. The anticipation surrounding Bawaal continues to grow, thanks to the charm and talent of its lead actors and the unique setting of its premiere. While, it was initially announced that the film will release in October, recently, the makers announced it will release on OTT in July. As fans eagerly await further updates and the eventual release of the film, the romantic still shared by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor has further fueled their excitement, leaving them yearning for more glimpses into this captivating love story. The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide in July.

