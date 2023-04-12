The Maybelline brand announced its squad last night at a glittery event in Mumbai, with Suhana Khan and entrepreneur-musician Ananya Birla as their prominent faces. Also a part of the squad this year is badminton player PV Sindhu.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, who’s set for her Hindi film debut with Netflix’s The Archies, graced the event in a red dress and has now received a shoutout from the Superstar himself. The ‘Pathaan‘ star wrote on his Instagram- “Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady in Red!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

While Suhana’s gorgeous look went viral on social media like wildfire, fans also showered praises and love on the star kid for conducting herself best in her very first media interaction.

Suhana is set to make her debut with Netflix’s The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the project also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina playing pivotal roles.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is now officially the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. With this monster, Khan hasn’t only revived the Hindi film industry but Kashmir’s craft industry too. In the song Besharam Rang, SRK could be seen donning a green colorured Kashmiri Kani Shirt, which has been in high demand post the release of the blockbuster.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. While it has been over a month since the film hit theatres, Pathaan has shown an impressive performance both globally and domestically.

Marking the much-awaited return of SRK to the big screen, Pathaan is said to be the fourth installment in YRF’s Spy Universe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram