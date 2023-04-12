Suhana Khan garners love from fans for her very first media interaction: 'She's beautiful & positive like her parents'
Suhana Khan is set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently came on board as a brand ambassador of the New York-based beauty brand Maybelline. At the recent event of this reputed brand, Suhana graced the stage in a red power suit and interacted with the media donning a beautiful smile.
While her gorgeous look went viral on social media like wildfire, fans also showered praises and love on the star kid for conducting herself best in her very first media interaction.
Here are some of the comments:
she’s beautiful and positive like her parents ❤️#ShahRuhKhan #SuhanaKhan pic.twitter.com/Pa9SW8dNZ4
— srkvibe (Renu) – Fan account (@srkvibe) April 11, 2023
OMG!!! How mesmerizing she is… #SuhanaKhan melting our hearts as she appears for her very first media interaction. ♥️#Maybelline pic.twitter.com/zBFo8fINVS
— Suhana Khan (@SuhanaKhanClub) April 12, 2023
suhana khan, you’re so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lZrLE33yIY
— shahd (@shahodx) April 11, 2023
Suhana Khan really has an exquisite face, body and voice pic.twitter.com/LEsLT2qALs
— M. (@moodydamsel_) April 11, 2023
This Princess is so Confident! So Beautiful Oh my God my whole heart screamed watching her… walking in with full Confidence & Grace & just owned it so smoothly @iamsrk Who would say its her first time? My Princess is born to rule #SuhanaKhan pic.twitter.com/KvbFeLOvjl
— ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸω (@JacyKhan) April 11, 2023
Issshh …yeh choti choti bachkaani badmaashiyan ☺️ Bacchi hai ekdam hamari gudiya itni Pyaari si My little doll just looks like a pretty Barbie getting Dolled up @iamsrk love to see lil one enjoying her work so much… Looks so happy & excited Masha Allah #SuhanaKhan pic.twitter.com/OEihzIWXXs
— ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸω (@JacyKhan) April 11, 2023
Suhana is set to make her debut with Netflix’s The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the project also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina playing pivotal roles.
