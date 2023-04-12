Entertainment

Suhana Khan garners love from fans for her very first media interaction: 'She's beautiful & positive like her parents'

Suhana Khan is set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

FP Staff April 12, 2023 14:22:41 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently came on board as a brand ambassador of the New York-based beauty brand Maybelline. At the recent event of this reputed brand, Suhana graced the stage in a red power suit and interacted with the media donning a beautiful smile.

While her gorgeous look went viral on social media like wildfire, fans also showered praises and love on the star kid for conducting herself best in her very first media interaction.

Here are some of the comments:

Suhana is set to make her debut with Netflix’s The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the project also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina playing pivotal roles.

