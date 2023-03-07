Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is now officially the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. With this monster, Khan hasn’t only revived the Hindi film industry but Kashmir’s craft industry too. In the song Besharam Rang, SRK could be seen donning a green colorured Kashmiri Kani Shirt, which has been in high demand post the release of the blockbuster

Suhail Fayaz, Pashmina and Kani Expert, in a statement, speaking about the revival of the demand, said, “Whenever Bollywood celebrities wear Kashmir craft products, it’s bound to highlight the craft. Shah Rukh Khan’s shirt in Pathaan movie is definitely going to get Kani craft more attention. Film advertising also helped to take the crafts to international markets. If Bollywood celebrities wear it, it helps the market a lot.”

She added, “These Kani shawls are art pieces and take 6 months to one and a half years in making. It’s not one but many artisans which are involved in making a Kani shawl — from spinning the yarn to dying the yarn, designing the shawl etc.”

Giving in-depth detail and analysis of the Kani, Showkat Ahmad Mir, Kani Artisan revealed, “The Kani is a century-old craft, and it was adorned by the emperors. We have been reviving Kani for the last one year. We are trying our best to make those designs again and bring it to people. We have got a great response from people across the world for these Kani Shawls.”

He added, “The market for Pashmina and Kani has always been there, after GI we have seen an increase in the interest of the people. Now the customers are asking us for old designs again.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. While it has been over a month since the film hit theatres, Pathaan has shown an impressive performance both globally and domestically.

Marking the much-awaited return of SRK to the big screen, Pathaan is said to be the fourth installment in YRF’s Spy Universe.

