Love Sonia to be screened in UN on 11 October, to mark International Day of the Girl Child

Love Sonia, which released in theatres on 14 September, will have a special screening at the United Nations in New York on 11 October, to mark the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child.

Love Sonia is the first Indian film to be officially invited by the UN for a special screening and will be hosted by the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime as well as anti-trafficking organisation, Apne Aap Women Worldwide.

“Art is a powerful advocacy tool to raise awareness and we hope this beautifully acted thoughtful film will move people to take action against the scourge of sex trafficking.” said Simone Monasebian, director of the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

"It's an honor for us to screen our film Love Sonia for the United Nations. I feel privileged and am looking forward to the screening on 11 October in New York,” said director Tabrez Noorani.

Co-producer Amar Butala said, “This invite for an Indian film to the UN goes to show that hard work pays off beautifully.”

Survivors of prostitution from Apne Aap supported and consulted the filmmakers by sharing their life stories with the director and the actors, showing them the red light areas of Kolkata. "The process has resulted in an authentic film about the horrors of sex-trafficking inspired by real life events. Those who see Love Sonia will understand the cruel dynamics of trafficking in its truest form. Apne Aap hopes that all the countries of the world that see Love Sonia at the UN will come together to end this evil," said Ruchira Gupta, founder of Apne Aap.

The screening will be followed by a reception to honour the Love Sonia team. Apne Aap will give The Last Girl award to an undisclosed recipient to be revealed in tentatively a week.

Love Sonia features a strong ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Anupam Kher, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass and Freida Pinto,with Mrunal Thakur and Riya Sisodiya in the lead.

According to the UNODC, human trafficking is the third largest crime in the world, involving billions of dollars and victimising thousands of people, especially women and children.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2018 17:57 PM