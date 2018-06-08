Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha's Love Sonia to open The Bagri London Indian Film Festival 2018

Tabez Noorani's Love Sonia, featuring Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, is all set to open the The Bagri London Indian Film Festival 2018.

The film, which marks Noorani's directorial debut, will premiere at the festival, considered Europe's largest South Asian film festival.

The film's cast, including actors Mrunal Thakur, Sai Tamhankar and Riya Sisodiya, will also be attending the festival along with Noorani, producer David Womark, writer Alkesh Vaja, sound mixer Resul Pookutty and others.

Inspired by true events, Love Sonia is a shocking story of a young Indian village girl whose life is tumultuously and irrevocably changed when she gets entrapped in the global sex trade while trying to save the one person she is closest to, her sister Sonia.

It also stars Freida Pinto, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Lion actor Sunny Pawar, Demi Moore and Mark Duplass. "We were keen to make a project for a global platform which would speak volumes about an issue which is a terrible problem faced by almost every community, and which has not been adequately addressed. This movie attempts to cast light on this issue," Noorani said in a statement.

The Bagri London Indian Film Festival is dedicated to the celebration of the arts and culture of Asia. The ninth edition of the festival will be held in three UK cities — London, Birmingham and Manchester. It will run from 21 June to 1 July.

