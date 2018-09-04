Love Sonia actor Mrunal Thakur reportedly cast in John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan's Batla House

Mrunal Thakur, last seen in Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia, has reportedly joined the cast of John Abraham-Saif Ali Khan starrer Batla House. According to Bollywood Hungama, it is unclear whether the actress has been paired opposite Abraham.

The film is reported to go on the floors in September and will be shot in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nepal. The plot of Batla House will center around the 2008 encounter of Mujahideen terrorists in New Delhi's Jamia Nagar. Two suspected terrorists were reportedly gunned down in the shootout and two others were arrested while one accused escaped.

Abraham will be seen as DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, one of the officers on the task force, while Saif will play encounter specialist and Delhi Police officer Mohan Chand Sharma, who led the police action and was shot dead during the incident.

Batla House will be directed by Nikkhil Advani (of Kal Ho Naa Ho, Patiala House) and written by Ritesh Shah. The film will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Advani and Abraham's JA Entertainment.

Thakur was known for her role in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. She will be playing a Kathak dancer in Vikas Bahl's Super 30, also starring Hrithik Roshan. The film is based on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar's life, who runs an IIT coaching institute for underprivileged kids.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 18:24 PM