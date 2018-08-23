Love Sonia trailer: Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Mrunal Thakur in a story of struggle and survival

Love Sonia, directed by Tabrez Noorani and produced by David Womark, has created considerable buzz ever since its release in the London Indian Film Festival. The film boasts of an ensemble cast with eminent actors such as Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sunny Parwar, Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

Depicting the tale of a young girl's journey of finding her sister, Love Sonia charts Sonia's transformation from the young, innocent girl to a troubled woman embroiled within the dark world of a global sex trade network.

The trailer, which released on 23 August is filled with hard-hitting performances. Mrunal's naivete is clearly expressed, which promptly changes to hapless screams when her sister Preeti, played by Riya Sisodiya, is brutally taken away from the family.

The trailer is packed with poignant moments delivered by ace performers. For example, in a scene from the trailer, Manoj Bajpayee's Faizal is seen greeting one of the sisters by saying "Hello. Welcome to Mumbai." The innocuous statement is delivered with utmost ease, yet, it manages to convey the darkness layered within his character.

Anupam Kher's role of a sex trader is on-point, his apathy and shrewdness is sure to send chills down audiences' spines. Rajkummar Rao and Richa Chadha both slip into the skins of Manish and Madhuri, dwelling in the congested alleys of the big city.

Love Sonia is set to hit the theatres on 14 September, 2018.

