Lootcase trailer: Kunal Kemmu's luck changes when he finds a suitcase full of cash in upcoming comedy

The trailer of Kumal Kemmu's upcoming comedy Lootcase was released today. Kemmu plays Nandan Kumar ,an "aam aadmi" (common man), who has to deal with the problems in his domestic life, like a financial crunch, and his son's demands.

The trailer shows one day, he finds an unattended suitcase full of money, and his life takes a 360 degree turn. Soon enough, there are people on the lookout for this suitcase, like Vijay Raaz (who plays a gangster named Bala Rathore), and Gajraj Rao (MLA Patil). Rao's character puts a cop portrayed by Ranvir Shorey (Inspector Kolte) on an unofficial assignment to get the suitcase back.

The trailer is packed with witty dialogues, and accurately depicts the struggles of the middle class. Rasika Dugal plays Kemmu's wife Lata in the film, helmed by Rajesh Krishnan. Krishnan is also behind the TVF show Tripling.

Kemmu shared the trailer on Twitter

Fox Star had shared a brief clip introducing the director recently

Earlier, it was announced Lootcase will hit the theatres on 11 October. The film will face a box office clash with Priyanka Chopra's highly-anticipated film The Sky is Pink. Lootcase is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Soda Film Productions.

Kemmu was last seen in the Dharma Productions' drama Kalank. He will also be seen in Rajinikanth's Darbar and Mohit Suri's Malang.

Dugal was a part of Amazon Prime Video India Original Made in Heaven, TVF Original Humorously Yours as well as Netflix's Delhi Crime, with Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 13:22:00 IST