Lootcase: Release of Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal's upcoming comedy postponed to 10 April, 2020

The release of Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal's upcoming comedy Lootcase has been delayed. The film, produced by Fox Star Studios, will now hit cinemas on 10 April, 2020.

Here is the announcement

Lootcase was earlier scheduled to be out the same date (11 October) as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar'sdrama The Sky is Pink. Fox Star had said that the release was delayed and they would reveal the date soon.

The film follows Nandan Kumar (Kemmu) an average Joe, whose life changes after he comes across a suitcase full of cash. While he believes the money will solve all his problems, there are people on the lookout for the suitcase, like a gangster named Bala Rathore (Vijay Raaz), Member of Legislative Assembly Patil (Gajraj Rao), and Inspector Kotle (Ranvir Shorey).

Lootcase is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, who is also behind the TVF show, Tripling.

Mid-Day had recently reported the comedy will feature Shammi Kapoor's song 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere' from Brahmachari (1968). Krishnan told the publication they have not made any changes to the song. "'Aaj Kal Tere Mere' has quirk written all over it, especially when you use it in today's context. In the case of Lootcase, it helped us amplify the madness of the plot," said the director.

Kemmu was last seen in Kalank and his upcoming projects besides Lootcase include Malang, headlined by Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The drama will mark Kemmu's reunion with director Mohit Suri after 14 years since his feature debut Kalyug.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 08:21:42 IST