Lootcase: Release of Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal's upcoming comedy delayed, announces Fox Star Studios

Kunal Kemmu-starrer upcoming comedy, Lootcase, which was slated to hit cinemas this Friday on 11 October, has now been delayed by the makers. Fox Star Studios are yet to reveal the new release date of the film.

Here is the announcement

The film follows Nandan Kumar (Kemmu) an average Joe, whose life changes after he comes across a suitcase full of cash. While he believes the money will solve all his problems, there are people on the lookout for the suitcase, like a gangster named Bala Rathore (Vijay Raaz), Member of Legislative Assembly Patil (Gajraj Rao), and Inspector Kotle (Ranvir Shorey).

Lootcase was earlier releasing on the same date as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar's drama The Sky is Pink. However, now the Shonali Bose directorial is the only Hindi film out this Friday.

There were reports doing the round Lootcase may release directly on a streaming platform, like what happened with Tarun Mansukhani's Drive. However, Kemmu quashed the rumours on Twitter.

Kemmu confirmed the film will be out in theatres only

Last time Bol raha hoon.. picture theatre mae hi dekhenge https://t.co/UsOAbOEWJR — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) October 8, 2019

Lootcase is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, who is also behind the TVF show, Tripling.

Mid-Day had recently reported the comedy will feature Shammi Kapoor's song 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere' from Brahmachari (1968). Krishnan told the publication they have not made any changes to the song. "'Aaj Kal Tere Mere' has quirk written all over it, especially when you use it in today's context. In the case of Lootcase, it helped us amplify the madness of the plot," said the director.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2019 09:37:07 IST