Drive: Netflix to premiere Jacqueline, Sushant's action thriller on 1 November; makers share first song 'Makhna'

Drive is the first original film from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to release on Netflix. The streaming platform will premiere it on 1 November. It was previously scheduled to release in June but got further delayed, reportedly owing to production issues

The first song, 'Makhna' from action thriller, Drive, was released by the makers today. The video shows Jacqueline Fernandez, Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikramjeet Virk, and Sapna Pabbi's characters and their friends jetting off to Israel for a vacation. They can be seeing exploring the city together and indulge in all things touristy.

The fresh, youthful track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, who has lent his vocals as well, alongside Yasser Desai and Asees Kaur. Bagchi has co-written 'Makhna' with Ozil Dalal.

Describing 'Makhna' as the soundtrack to the audiences' every drive, writer and director Tarun Mansukhani shared the song on Twitter

The makers also unveiled a poster before the song release.

Rajput had previously told Indo-Asian News Service, "When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next."

This is the first project where Fernandez and Rajput will be seen together. Rajput, who was last seen in Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor, will also be seen in Dil Bechara. Meanwhile, Fernandez will be next seen in Kick 2. She is also making her digital debut with Netflix thriller Mrs. Serial Killer.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 13:01:54 IST