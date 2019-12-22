Lisa Ray criticises Citizenship Amendment Act, claims it is tough to 'navigate the tortuous Indian bureaucracy'

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests around the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, actress turned author Lisa Ray has shared a personal account. She revealed that under the amended act her parents won't be able to disclose any documents to prove their citizenship. She expressed her concern with the Indian bureaucracy and said she is revealing these details only to "illustrate how complicated the issue of citizenship is in India."

Check out her tweet here

My father was born in 1933, in undivided India. He has no birth certificate. My grandfather was a judge who was transferred every 3 years to another district in what today is known as Bangladesh. They returned to Kolkata August 15, 1947. Under NRC how would they prove citizenship pic.twitter.com/Y8mUa9xTOK — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) December 22, 2019

Allow me to clarify: I’m sharing this information not out of concern for my personal status but to illustrate how complicated the issue of citizenship is in India. Navigating the tortuous Indisn bureaucracy for most would be hell in the case of a nationwide #NRC. https://t.co/XDOfUbOiGv — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) December 22, 2019

While commenting on the state of affairs, Ray urged citizens to wake up and safeguard their interests.

"What is happening today across India is unacceptable. This is no longer about a bill, but the erosion of democratic rights to raise your voice, to peacefully protest and dissent. Wake up. This is not about beliefs, religion or safeguarding your interests: it’s about power," she wrote.

What is happening today across India is unacceptable. This is no longer about a bill, but the erosion of democratic rights to raise your voice, to peacefully protest and dissent. Wake up. This is not about beliefs, religion or safeguarding your interests: it’s about power. — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) December 17, 2019

Several celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Reema Kagti, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Hollywood actor John Cusack have expressed support and solidarity for students and the Indian public at large.

Updated Date: Dec 22, 2019 14:35:32 IST