Lisa Ray criticises Citizenship Amendment Act, claims it is tough to 'navigate the tortuous Indian bureaucracy'

FP Staff

Dec 22, 2019 14:34:05 IST

Amid the ongoing nationwide protests around the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, actress turned author Lisa Ray has shared a personal account. She revealed that under the amended act her parents won't be able to disclose any documents to prove their citizenship. She expressed her concern with the Indian bureaucracy and said she is revealing these details only to "illustrate how complicated the issue of citizenship is in India."

Check out her tweet here

While commenting on the state of affairs, Ray urged citizens to wake up and safeguard their interests.

"What is happening today across India is unacceptable. This is no longer about a bill, but the erosion of democratic rights to raise your voice, to peacefully protest and dissent. Wake up. This is not about beliefs, religion or safeguarding your interests: it’s about power," she wrote.

Several celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Reema Kagti, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Hollywood actor John Cusack have expressed support and solidarity for students and the Indian public at large.

Updated Date: Dec 22, 2019 14:35:32 IST

