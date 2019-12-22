Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: 879 arrests, 135 cases registered in UP over CAA protests; 5000 'bound down' as preventive measure, says DGP OP Singh

Citizenship Amendment Act protests LATEST Updates: Uttar Pradesh's DGP, OP Singh on Sunday denied permission to a four members delegation of All India Trinamool Congress from visiting Lucknow today. He told ANI, "We have come to know that some political leaders of TMC want to visit here (Lucknow). We will not permit them for the same as section 144 is imposed in the area and it can make the atmosphere more tense." A four-member delegation of All India Trinamool Congress was expected to be visiting Lucknow on Sunday to meet the grieving families of those who were killed in police firing. The delegation which is expected to reach Lucknow on 22 December would be led by Dinesh Trivedi.
Amid protests across India against the amended Citizenship Act, a group of social activists and citizens on Sunday organised a pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru after prohibitory orders have been lifted. The rally, “India Supports CAA”, will take place in Sir Puttana Chetty Town Hall from 10 am, organisers told The Indian Express. Similarly, hundreds of Lok Adhikar Manch workers gathered in Nagpur on Sunday morning to hold a rally in support of the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which is largely being opposed across the country.
One person died as clashes broke out during protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, taking the toll in the state from Thursday to 16. Large-scale vandalism during a bandh called by the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the neighbouring state of Bihar disrupted road and rail traffic. The Congress, Left and other Opposition parties led demonstrations in many states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland and West Bengal, demanding that the contentious law be scrapped.
One person died and several people were injured in clashes between anti-CAA protesters, who pelted stones and indulged in arson, and police in Rampur in UP, officials said. Protestors set ablaze Yatimkhana police post in Kanpur and indulged in heavy brickbatting, leading to injuries to many people including policemen, a senior official said. Police used cane-charge and tear gas to chase them away.
UP police said as many as 705 persons have been arrested and 4,500 were detained for the violence during the last two days. They said 260 security personnel were injured, of whom 57 suffered gunshot wounds.
The situation in Assam, where protesters carried out rallies against the amended law, was peaceful while mobile internet services were restored in Meghalaya.
Thousands of university students hit the streets and marched towards state BJP headquarters in Kolkata demanding roll back of the law. A scuffle broke out between the police and the protesters when some tried to break through the police barricades and head towards the party office. The Youth Congress organized a march to Raj Bhavan in the afternoon.
In Bihar, carrying bamboo sticks and party flags, supporters of bandh called by Rashtriya Janata Dal, against the amended Citizenship Act gathered at bus stands, railway tracks and other vantage points in all districts of the state since the crack of dawn, unfazed by the winter fog and chilly winds.
They squatted on railway tracks, disrupting train movement, and blocked bus terminuses at various places to enforce the day-long bandh.
The protesters also smashed windshields of taxis and three-wheelers and damaged cycle-rickshaws that plied on the roads in defiance of the call for the shutdown at the towns of Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and outskirts of Patna.
Protests continued in many cities in the southern states. CPM activist tried to block trains at the railway station in Chennai but their attempts were foiled by police.
The Congress in Kerala led by its top leaders held demonstrations in all district headquarters of the state. There were scuffles at several places in Tamil and Kerala between police and protesters who tried to break barricades.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited Mangaluru and met the families of two persons who were killed in police firing there on Thursday during violent anti-CAA protests. Police detained CPI Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam and some party activists who staged a protest in the city against the CAA defying curfew.
Amid the countrywide stir against the Citizenship Act, BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) urged the Centre to include Muslims in the new law by bringing an amendment to it and said there should not be any exclusion on the basis of religion.
"We strongly feel that the Muslim community should be included in it (amended Citizenship Act)," SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said in Patiala.
BSP president Mayawati asked the Centre to give up its "stubborn stand" on the new citizenship law and NRC and withdraw its decisions as now "voices opposed to the CAA and NRC have started coming from within the NDA".
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that like eight other states, Maharashtra should also refuse implementation of the new citizenship law, which he feared would hurt the religious and social harmony of India.
Unfazed by the criticism, the BJP announced that it will start a mass contact programme to expose opposition parties' "lies" and apprise people of the details of the law to assure them that it is not against existing citizens.
Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav told reporters that the BJP, within the next 10 days, will contact more than three crore families, organise a rally in every district and hold over 250 press conferences across the country.
Uttar Pradesh
Despite restrictions on movement and Internet services, BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, which was hit by large scale violent protests after Friday prayers, saw more clashes on Saturday.
Amid a bandh call in Rampur against the CAA, around 400 to 500 protestors, including children in the age group of 12-18 years, gathered at some distance from the Eidgah in the city and stones were pelted at policemen, leading to clashes, officials said.
"Of the five injured, four were referred to Meerut for treatment where one died, while another is in a serious condition. Around a dozen protestors have been detained," District Magistrate (DM) Aunjaneya Singh told PTI.
Samajwadi Party MLA Amitabh Bajpai was arrested as a precautionary measure and his vehicles seized in Kanpur, police said.
After a lull of four days, the Aligarh Muslim University campus again witnessed protests with hundreds of non-teaching staff joining hands with teachers' association to oppose the CAA and police action against students. The AMU has set up a one-man judicial panel to conduct an internal inquiry into violent incidents that took place on the campus on 15 and 16 December. Police earlier said at least 15 people, including an eight-year-old boy, lost their lives in the state since Thursday in the state.
Over 260 policemen were also injured, of whom 57 received gunshot wounds, IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said. Director-General of Police OP Singh claimed women and children were used as "shields by the protestors". He maintained that police did not open fire and suggested the deaths were due to cross firing between protestors.
"We are clear and transparent in this. If anyone died due to our fire we will conduct a judicial inquiry and take action. But nothing happened from our side," he said.
So far 218 people have been arrested in Lucknow, he said.
Clashes with police were reported after Friday prayers from Bhadohi, Bahraich, Amroha, Farurukhabad, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Hapur, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts and cases have been registered. Internet had been suspended in major cities, including Lucknow.
Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the opposition in Bihar Assembly, marched in a large procession against the amended Citizenship Act from the party office in Bir Chand Patel Marg in Patna to Dak Bungalow crossing, throwing traffic on the busy Fraser Road and Bailey Road out of gear.
At some places in Patna, workers of the RJD, known for their strong arm tactics to enforce bandhs, presented people with roses and urged them with folded hands to support the shutdown in "national interest".
The shutdown, which came two days after a bandh was called on the same issue by Left parties, is being supported by other constituents of the Grand Alliance like the Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).
Movement of at least seven trains was affected for periods ranging from 30 minutes to over an hour at various stations, the East Central Railway, headquartered at Hajipur in the state, said in a statement.
In Muzaffarpur, the largest north Bihar town, RJD and Congress leaders sat on highways, major road and railway crossings to enforce the bandh. At places like Brahmpura, they clashed with shopkeepers who were reluctant to down their shutters.
Reports of the bandh disrupting normal business and vehicular traffic have been received from districts like Munger, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Jehanabad and Nawada as well.
North East
In Meghalaya, curfew imposed in Sadar and Lumdiengjri police station limits in Shillong was relaxed for 16 hours from 5 am on Saturday and no untoward incident was reported in these areas in the past 24 hours, East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said. Protesters took out peaceful rallies in Assam against the amended Citizenship Act at various places, police said.
The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh following violent protests against the Act was relaxed for 16 hours since 6 am on Saturday as the law and order situation improved, they said. Mobile internet services were restored on Friday in Assam after nine days of its suspension while broadband services had resumed on 18 December.
According to sources, the West Bengal police have stepped up vigil and beefed up security arrangements in various parts of the state in order to prevent any untoward incident.
The state had witnessed violence and arson from 13 to 17 December during protests against the new citizenship law. More than 600 people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in arson and violence in the state, police said.
Southern states
Senior Congress leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, Mullappally Ramachandran, Shashi Tharoor, Benny Behanan and M M Hassan participated in anti-CAA protests held in all district headquarters of Kerala.
In some places including Kochi, Wayanad and Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram the workers tried to break the police barricades and enter central government institutions, leading to minor scuffles with police personnel.
"It is a fight against authoritarianism and fascism. The government is using brute force to silence the people who are on the streets against the law meant to divide the people of the country on religious lines," Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Chennithala alleged while addressing the protesters.
In Tamil Nadu, outfits affiliated to the CPI(M) including the Democratic Youth Federation of India, and Students Federation of India attempted to block trains at the MGR Central Railway Station complex in the state capital, leading to scuffles with police.
Communist Party of India veteran Nallakannu led the march to Raj Bhavan as part of the party's "besiege Raj Bhavan" agitation in which scores of Congress workers, volunteers of outfits including the CPI-affiliated All India Students' Federation, took part.
They were stopped near the Taluk Office Road-Little Mount point. Protests were held at Kumbakonam and other parts of Tamil Nadu as well by various outfits including Islamic bodies.
During his visit to Mangaluru, Yediyurappa also met representatives of Christian and Muslim communities, political leaders and officials.
He appealed for peace and said he has instructed the district administration to provide compensation to the families of the victims as per law.
Curfew is in place within the city commissionerate till Sunday midnight in view of violence during Thursday protests. The chief minister promised relaxation in curfew. Six people, including CPI Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam were detained when they staged a protest in the city against the CAA defying curfew.
Police have restricted the entry of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mangaluru during the period of curfew. Meanwhile, as many as 1,100 academicians and research scholars from various universities across India and abroad as well as prominent persons released a statement in support of the amended Citizenship Act.
The signatories to the statement include Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria, Chairman, IIM Shillong, Sunaina Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Nalanda University and JNU professor Ainul Hasan, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra.
With inputs from PTI
879 arrested, 5000 'bound down', 135 cases registered, 15 dead, claims UP DGP OP Singh
As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were 'bound down' as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Adequate police arrangements have been made in all districts in the wake of protests. Police, Paramilitary, Rapid Action Force (RAF), PAC, Quick Reaction Team (QRTs) are patrolling the areas," said OP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), UP.
"Till now, 879 people have been arrested under substantive offences while 5000 persons who may instigate violence or vitiate atmosphere are bound down on the basis of suspicion," he added. "A total of 135 criminal cases have been registered against the miscreants. Fifteen people have died while 288 police personnel are injured," said the top cop.
He said that police officials and civil administration are reaching out to community members and their leaders, requesting them to cooperate in maintaining law and order. "Intelligence machinery is geared up and officials are reaching to community members requesting them to cooperate in marinating law and order," he said.
Singh also said that damage to public property is being assessed and soon action would be taken against those involved, including confiscation of their properties to compensate for the losses.
Curfew lifted in Shillong
Curfew was on Sunday morning lifted in Shillong, as no report of violence or arson over the amended citizenship Act was reported from any part of the city, officials said.
Curfew was imposed on areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police stations in the city since 12 December as anti-citizenship law protests turned violent, leaving several injured and properties vandalised.
Over the past few days, prohibitory orders were elaxed during the day, but night curfew was still in force to avoid breakdown of law and order. East Khasi Hills district magistrate MW Nongbri said the curfew was completely lifted from 4 am on Sunday.
Mobile Internet and messaging services, which were withdrawn as a precautionary measure to prevent circulation of fake news, were also restored on Friday night.
-PTI
The other members include MPs, Pratima Mondal, Md Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas. "Our delegation is going to Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) on a humanitarian mission to be with the grieving families of those killed and also meet those injured in the incidents," read the statement.
FIR filed against Congress leader UT Khader in Mangaluru
An FIR has been filed against Congress leader UT Khader at Pandeshwar police station in Mangaluru on the complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Sandesh Kumar who alleged that Khader delivered a provocative speech that incited violence at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on 18 December.
On 17 December, the Congress MLA Khader warned Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over implementing CAA in the state and had said, "Country is in flames but Karnataka is an island of peace. I am warning Karnataka Chief Minister that if you implement Citizenship Act here then I swear Karnataka will be blown up into cinders."
On 20 December chief minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officers to discuss the law and order situation in the state.
-ANI
BJP, Jamait ulema-e-Hind to take out rallies Kolkata
The situation in West Bengal was peaceful on Sunday morning, with no incidents of violence reported from any part of the state, police said. According to sources, police administration has increased vigil and beefed-up arrangements in trouble-torn areas to maintain law and order.
The Bengal unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is scheduled to take out a rally from Rani Rashmomi road in the afternoon. Police have increased stepped up security to avoid any untoward incident.
The state BJP unit is also set to conduct rallies and marches in various parts of the state in support of the citizenship law.
JDU demands NDA meet over proposed countrywide NRC
Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Saturday called upon its ally BJP to convene a meeting of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the proposal to have a countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Speaking to ANI, JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi said that several NDA parties have expressed their views against the NRC. "If a meeting of the NDA is called, the JD-U will welcome it. Given the conditions in the nation (over the anti-CAA protests), the meeting is very important," Tyagi said.
He said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made it clear that it will not be implemented in the state. "We are against NRC," he said. Another BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party has asked the government to reach out to people to allay fears over the NRC.
Asaduddin Owaisi reads out Preamble during Saturday's mass rally
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on late Saturday night appealed to all Indians, who are against NRC and CAA to hoist the national flag on their homes from Sunday which will send out a message against the “fascist forces” and that it is the house of someone who loved his country.
Reading out the Preamble of the Constitution, he made the participants repeat it and asked them to not resort to any kind of violence. The meeting, attended by thousands of people, began with the national anthem and concluded with Owasi's speech after midnight.
A number of speakers, including students Aysha Renna and Labeeda Farzana, who are being described as the face of anti-CAA protests, and Aman Wadud, a human rights lawyer from Assam, spoke at the meeting.
The fight against CAA and NRC would be a long-drawn campaign as “Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are not routine politicians”, he said. The campaign against them can succeed only through political and democratic activity, he said.
The fight is not over with just one meeting and the same momentum has to be kept alive for at least six-seven months, he felt. He stressed on ensuring that the agitation remains non-violent for it to achieve its goal.
Section 144 lifted from Bengaluru; pro-CAA rally begins from Town Hall
Amid protests across India against the amended Citizenship Act, a group of social activists and citizens on Sunday organised a pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru after prohibitory orders have been lifted. The rally, “India Supports CAA”, will take place in Sir Puttana Chetty Town Hall from 10 am, organisers said.
“There has been a lot of misinformation spread on social media and otherwise about the new Citizenship law while not many have come forward to discuss facts and truths regarding the same till now,” Neeraj Kamath, a social activist and one of the rally organisers told The Indian Express.
Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer overseas destinations amid Citizenship law stir
As protests against the amended Citizenship Act continue to rage in parts of the country, tourism industry has taken a hit this holiday season, with several nations deeming India as an unsafe travel destination.
Stakeholders of the country's tourism industry maintained that many domestic tourists were also looking to spend their winter vacations abroad, in view of the law-and-order situation. "We have been getting apprehensive calls from overseas tourists who wanted to know about the ground situation in the country, having read media reports. There had been no major cancellations or rescheduling as of now," Jyoti Mayal, the president of Travel Agents Association of India, told PTI.
If the unrest continues, however, cancellations are bound to happen, she claimed. Over the past few days, countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, UAE and Australia among others have issued advisories, asking travellers to India, especially to the northeast, to be on guard or reconsider plans.
The industry, which had not seen a significant rise in the number of visitors earlier this year, is skeptical that the ongoing protests would hit harder. According to data, foreign tourist footfall in the first half (H1) of 2019 showed a marginal growth at 52.66 lakh, 2.2 per cent more than the corresponding period in 2018.
Government forex earning (fees) grew by 3.3 percent to USD 14.11 billion in H1, 2019, when compared to the same period in 2018.
Gurugram traffic police issues advisory on Sirhol toll
Gurugram police on Saturday had put out a traffic advisory stating that restrictions will be imposed on NH48 on Sirhol toll and Kapashera from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday.
Internet services suspended in Prayagraj, Lucknow
Internet services have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district till midnight tomorrow, ANI reported. This comes shortly after internet services were resumed in Aligarh, which saw a shutdown since 15 December, following violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
Meanwhile, internet services will remain suspended in Lucknow till Monday. Internet services in the city were suspended on Thursday night
Hyderabad Police Commissioner says city is home to 'all who have come here'
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday had suspended two police constables on charges of "involving in improper" conduct on social media after one of them allegedly made "vulgar" comments against "two" women participants attending the protest-meeting at AIMIM's headquarters.
He further took to microblogging site Twitter to ask citizens to march ahead of other cities and expressed how the city has been a comfortable home for "all who have come here." In a tweet he said that Hyderabad was the only place which brings together 'all faith, all culture, all religion.' He added, "This is the strength and this is the beauty of Hyderabad."
CAA concerns all Indians, not just Muslims, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.
"Why should I stand in queue and tell that I am an Indian? I have been born in this land. I am a citizen (of India). All 100 crore Indians have to stand in queue (to submit proof of citizenship). This is not just the issue of Muslims but an issue concerning all Indians. I am telling 'Modi-bhakts' also. You also have to stand in queue and bring documents," the Hyderabad MP said late Saturday night.
At a meeting organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, an umbrella body of various Muslim groups at Darussalam, the headquarters of AIMIM in the city, Owaisi asserted that Indian Muslims had chosen to remain India at the time of partition by rejecting "Jinnah's two-nation theory".
Claiming that BJP cited the existence of many Islamic nations, he asked what does he have to do with them. "I am concerned about India and only India and my love is only with India. (You say) so many Islamic countries! You go there. Why are you telling me," he said.
Tight security for Narendra Modi's rally today; CCTV on all routes leading to venue, snipers atop buildings
laborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Sunday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
According to a senior police official, 20 companies of outside force will be deployed. Each company has 70-80 personnel. "Twenty DCP rank officials will be there. As many as 1,000 personnel from local police, anti-drone teams and NSG commandos will be there. The entire area around the venue will be sanitised," the official said.
Area sanitisation means that the movement of locals will be restricted, shops will be closed and security personnel will be deployed. Apart from this, traffic police personnel will also be deployed along the route to be taken by the prime minister, the official said.
Recap: CAA guarantees security to each citizen of country, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the amended Citizenship Act guarantees security to each citizen of the country. He also appealed to religious leaders and influential people to come forward and discharge their responsibilities in the wake of the violent protests over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
"The Citizenship Act ensures guarantee of security to each Indian citizen," Adityanath said in a statement. He said people should not to take law in their hands and not be misguided by anyone. The chief minister also said, "injustice has not been done to anyone in this government".
Internet services remain affected across Uttar Pradesh
Internet services to remain suspended in Meerut till 5 pm on Sunday in view of the recent violence in state during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Internet services have also been suspended in Prayagraj district till Monday, reports ANI.
Internet services remain suspended in Jaipur
Internet services will remain suspended in the Rajasthan capital from 6 am to 8 pm on Sunday in wake of protest being staged by a community against the Citizen Amendment Act and the protest march being taken out by the ruling Congress, to be led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
Police commissioner Anand Shrivastav, in a letter to the Divisional Commissioner, said that the above measure is being taken as a part of security measures being taken to maintain peace and harmony in Jaipur.
Metro services are also to be shut from 8 am to 2 pm on Sunday in light of the protests.
Jamia submits report to HRD Ministry, requests judicial enquiry into police action
The Jamia Millia Islamia has submitted a fresh report to the HRD Ministry requesting judicial inquiry into the entry of police on the university premises last Sunday. The varsity had earlier submitted reports in the matter on 15 and 16 December.
In the fresh report submitted to the ministry on December 20, Jamia reiterated its request for initiation of an inquiry committee or a judicial inquiry to the incident. In its report, the varsity mentioned that police used teargas and lathicharge to disperse protesters gathered on Mathura Road and Julena Road.
The protesters while retreating took Maulana Mohd. Ali Jauhar Marg, which passes through the university campus, the varsity said in its report submitted by the registrar of Jamia.
The police had on 15 December purportedly stormed the library while looking for 'outsiders' who were involved in the arson and violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest outside the campus.
11:56 (IST)
879 arrested, 5000 'bound down', 135 cases registered, 15 dead, claims UP DGP OP Singh
As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5000 were 'bound down' as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Adequate police arrangements have been made in all districts in the wake of protests. Police, Paramilitary, Rapid Action Force (RAF), PAC, Quick Reaction Team (QRTs) are patrolling the areas," said OP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), UP.
"Till now, 879 people have been arrested under substantive offences while 5000 persons who may instigate violence or vitiate atmosphere are bound down on the basis of suspicion," he added. "A total of 135 criminal cases have been registered against the miscreants. Fifteen people have died while 288 police personnel are injured," said the top cop.
He said that police officials and civil administration are reaching out to community members and their leaders, requesting them to cooperate in maintaining law and order. "Intelligence machinery is geared up and officials are reaching to community members requesting them to cooperate in marinating law and order," he said.
Singh also said that damage to public property is being assessed and soon action would be taken against those involved, including confiscation of their properties to compensate for the losses.
11:53 (IST)
Curfew lifted in Shillong
Curfew was on Sunday morning lifted in Shillong, as no report of violence or arson over the amended citizenship Act was reported from any part of the city, officials said.
Curfew was imposed on areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police stations in the city since 12 December as anti-citizenship law protests turned violent, leaving several injured and properties vandalised.
Over the past few days, prohibitory orders were elaxed during the day, but night curfew was still in force to avoid breakdown of law and order. East Khasi Hills district magistrate MW Nongbri said the curfew was completely lifted from 4 am on Sunday.
Mobile Internet and messaging services, which were withdrawn as a precautionary measure to prevent circulation of fake news, were also restored on Friday night.
-PTI
11:47 (IST)
BS Yediyurappa announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to families of those killed in Mangaluru firing
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of the two people who died during protests in Mangaluru on 19 December, reported ANI.
11:37 (IST)
JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor's tweets on 2-step solution to stop CAA-NRC
11:17 (IST)
UP Police denies permission for TMC leaders' Lucknow visit
Uttar Pradesh's DGP, OP Singh on Sunday denied permission to a four members delegation of All India Trinamool Congress from visiting Lucknow today. He told ANI, "We have come to know that some political leaders of TMC want to visit here (Lucknow). We will not permit them for the same as section 144 is imposed in the area and it can make the atmosphere more tense."
A four-member delegation of All India Trinamool Congress was expected to be visiting Lucknow on Sunday to meet the grieving families of those who were killed in police firing. The delegation which is expected to reach Lucknow on 22 December would be led by Dinesh Trivedi.
The other members include MPs, Pratima Mondal, Md Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas. "Our delegation is going to Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) on a humanitarian mission to be with the grieving families of those killed and also meet those injured in the incidents," read the statement.
11:09 (IST)
FIR filed against Congress leader UT Khader in Mangaluru
An FIR has been filed against Congress leader UT Khader at Pandeshwar police station in Mangaluru on the complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Sandesh Kumar who alleged that Khader delivered a provocative speech that incited violence at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on 18 December.
On 17 December, the Congress MLA Khader warned Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over implementing CAA in the state and had said, "Country is in flames but Karnataka is an island of peace. I am warning Karnataka Chief Minister that if you implement Citizenship Act here then I swear Karnataka will be blown up into cinders."
On 20 December chief minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officers to discuss the law and order situation in the state.
-ANI
10:59 (IST)
BJP, Jamait ulema-e-Hind to take out rallies Kolkata
The situation in West Bengal was peaceful on Sunday morning, with no incidents of violence reported from any part of the state, police said. According to sources, police administration has increased vigil and beefed-up arrangements in trouble-torn areas to maintain law and order.
The Bengal unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is scheduled to take out a rally from Rani Rashmomi road in the afternoon. Police have increased stepped up security to avoid any untoward incident.
The state BJP unit is also set to conduct rallies and marches in various parts of the state in support of the citizenship law.
10:41 (IST)
Lok Adhikar Manch holds rally in support of CAA in Nagpur
Hundreds of Lok Adhikar Manch workers gathered in Nagpur here on Sunday morning to hold a rally in support of the newly-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which is largely being opposed across the country.
Workers of Lok Adhikar Manch held the rally from Yashwant Stadium to Samvidhan Chowk here, raising slogans hailing the new citizenship law and showing posters of "Nagpur welcomes CAA". The rally has been organized by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS and other organizations.
The demonstrators were seen holding flags of the social organisation as well as the BJP. Some others were also seen waving the Indian national flag at the rally.
10:39 (IST)
JDU demands NDA meet over proposed countrywide NRC
Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Saturday called upon its ally BJP to convene a meeting of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the proposal to have a countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Speaking to ANI, JDU spokesperson KC Tyagi said that several NDA parties have expressed their views against the NRC. "If a meeting of the NDA is called, the JD-U will welcome it. Given the conditions in the nation (over the anti-CAA protests), the meeting is very important," Tyagi said.
He said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made it clear that it will not be implemented in the state. "We are against NRC," he said. Another BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party has asked the government to reach out to people to allay fears over the NRC.
10:30 (IST)
In Pictures: A rally in support of CAA organized by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS in Nagpur today
10:27 (IST)
Asaduddin Owaisi reads out Preamble during Saturday's mass rally
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on late Saturday night appealed to all Indians, who are against NRC and CAA to hoist the national flag on their homes from Sunday which will send out a message against the “fascist forces” and that it is the house of someone who loved his country.
Reading out the Preamble of the Constitution, he made the participants repeat it and asked them to not resort to any kind of violence. The meeting, attended by thousands of people, began with the national anthem and concluded with Owasi's speech after midnight.
A number of speakers, including students Aysha Renna and Labeeda Farzana, who are being described as the face of anti-CAA protests, and Aman Wadud, a human rights lawyer from Assam, spoke at the meeting.
The fight against CAA and NRC would be a long-drawn campaign as “Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are not routine politicians”, he said. The campaign against them can succeed only through political and democratic activity, he said.
The fight is not over with just one meeting and the same momentum has to be kept alive for at least six-seven months, he felt. He stressed on ensuring that the agitation remains non-violent for it to achieve its goal.
10:21 (IST)
Section 144 lifted from Bengaluru; pro-CAA rally begins from Town Hall
Amid protests across India against the amended Citizenship Act, a group of social activists and citizens on Sunday organised a pro-CAA rally in Bengaluru after prohibitory orders have been lifted. The rally, “India Supports CAA”, will take place in Sir Puttana Chetty Town Hall from 10 am, organisers said.
“There has been a lot of misinformation spread on social media and otherwise about the new Citizenship law while not many have come forward to discuss facts and truths regarding the same till now,” Neeraj Kamath, a social activist and one of the rally organisers told The Indian Express.
10:12 (IST)
Foreign tourists anxious, Indians prefer overseas destinations amid Citizenship law stir
As protests against the amended Citizenship Act continue to rage in parts of the country, tourism industry has taken a hit this holiday season, with several nations deeming India as an unsafe travel destination.
Stakeholders of the country's tourism industry maintained that many domestic tourists were also looking to spend their winter vacations abroad, in view of the law-and-order situation. "We have been getting apprehensive calls from overseas tourists who wanted to know about the ground situation in the country, having read media reports. There had been no major cancellations or rescheduling as of now," Jyoti Mayal, the president of Travel Agents Association of India, told PTI.
If the unrest continues, however, cancellations are bound to happen, she claimed. Over the past few days, countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, UAE and Australia among others have issued advisories, asking travellers to India, especially to the northeast, to be on guard or reconsider plans.
The industry, which had not seen a significant rise in the number of visitors earlier this year, is skeptical that the ongoing protests would hit harder. According to data, foreign tourist footfall in the first half (H1) of 2019 showed a marginal growth at 52.66 lakh, 2.2 per cent more than the corresponding period in 2018.
Government forex earning (fees) grew by 3.3 percent to USD 14.11 billion in H1, 2019, when compared to the same period in 2018.
09:58 (IST)
Gurugram traffic police issues advisory on Sirhol toll
Gurugram police on Saturday had put out a traffic advisory stating that restrictions will be imposed on NH48 on Sirhol toll and Kapashera from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday.
09:51 (IST)
Internet services suspended in Prayagraj, Lucknow
Internet services have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district till midnight tomorrow, ANI reported. This comes shortly after internet services were resumed in Aligarh, which saw a shutdown since 15 December, following violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.
Meanwhile, internet services will remain suspended in Lucknow till Monday. Internet services in the city were suspended on Thursday night
09:43 (IST)
'Feels like my second life': Narrow escape for police constable in Firozabad
A police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad had a narrow escape from death after a bullet fired during a protest here pierced through his bulletproof vest and got stuck in his wallet.
Constable Vijendra Kumar says that he feels like he has been granted a second life. "I was on duty in the Nalband area when some of the protestors opened fire at us. The bullet pierced my bullet vest and got stuck in the wallet that was kept in the pocket of my jacket. There were four ATM cards and some pictures of Shiv Ji and Sai Baba. It feels like this is my second life," Kumar said.
So far, at least 263 police personnel were injured in the protests in Uttar Pradesh, of which 57 personnel have received firearm injuries.
09:31 (IST)
BJP allies oppose CAA, NRC
The Shiromani Akali Dal demanded that Muslims should also be included in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in sync with democratic and secular principles of the country. Party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said he had made it clear in Parliament and continued to uphold the view that Muslims should not be excluded from the CAA in keeping with democratic and secular principles as well as the message of Guru Sahiban who preached welfare of all.
Meanwhile, another BJP ally JD(U) called upon the saffron party to convene a meeting of ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the proposal to have a countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC). JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made it clear that it will not be implemented in the state. "We are against NRC," he told ANI.
Another BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party has asked the government to reach out to people to allay fears over the NRC. "It is the government's responsibility to take into confidence the people who are protesting against the NRC. Being an ally, the Lok Janshakti Party insists that the Centre communicate with the protesters to address their concerns," LJP chief Chirag Paswan said.
09:26 (IST)
1,000 Delhi Police cops, NSG commandos to stand guard at Narendra Modi's rally as Delhi witnesses anti-CAA protests
09:16 (IST)
Hyderabad Police Commissioner says city is home to 'all who have come here'
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday had suspended two police constables on charges of "involving in improper" conduct on social media after one of them allegedly made "vulgar" comments against "two" women participants attending the protest-meeting at AIMIM's headquarters.
He further took to microblogging site Twitter to ask citizens to march ahead of other cities and expressed how the city has been a comfortable home for "all who have come here." In a tweet he said that Hyderabad was the only place which brings together 'all faith, all culture, all religion.' He added, "This is the strength and this is the beauty of Hyderabad."
09:04 (IST)
CAA concerns all Indians, not just Muslims, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.
"Why should I stand in queue and tell that I am an Indian? I have been born in this land. I am a citizen (of India). All 100 crore Indians have to stand in queue (to submit proof of citizenship). This is not just the issue of Muslims but an issue concerning all Indians. I am telling 'Modi-bhakts' also. You also have to stand in queue and bring documents," the Hyderabad MP said late Saturday night.
At a meeting organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, an umbrella body of various Muslim groups at Darussalam, the headquarters of AIMIM in the city, Owaisi asserted that Indian Muslims had chosen to remain India at the time of partition by rejecting "Jinnah's two-nation theory".
Claiming that BJP cited the existence of many Islamic nations, he asked what does he have to do with them. "I am concerned about India and only India and my love is only with India. (You say) so many Islamic countries! You go there. Why are you telling me," he said.
08:58 (IST)
Tight security for Narendra Modi's rally today; CCTV on all routes leading to venue, snipers atop buildings
laborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Sunday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
According to a senior police official, 20 companies of outside force will be deployed. Each company has 70-80 personnel. "Twenty DCP rank officials will be there. As many as 1,000 personnel from local police, anti-drone teams and NSG commandos will be there. The entire area around the venue will be sanitised," the official said.
Area sanitisation means that the movement of locals will be restricted, shops will be closed and security personnel will be deployed. Apart from this, traffic police personnel will also be deployed along the route to be taken by the prime minister, the official said.
08:52 (IST)
Recap: CAA guarantees security to each citizen of country, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the amended Citizenship Act guarantees security to each citizen of the country. He also appealed to religious leaders and influential people to come forward and discharge their responsibilities in the wake of the violent protests over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
"The Citizenship Act ensures guarantee of security to each Indian citizen," Adityanath said in a statement. He said people should not to take law in their hands and not be misguided by anyone. The chief minister also said, "injustice has not been done to anyone in this government".
08:42 (IST)
Internet services remain affected across Uttar Pradesh
Internet services to remain suspended in Meerut till 5 pm on Sunday in view of the recent violence in state during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Internet services have also been suspended in Prayagraj district till Monday, reports ANI.
08:36 (IST)
Internet services restored in Aligarh
According to ANI, internet services have been restored in Aligarh. Services were suspended from 15 December after violence broke out during protests over Citizenship Amendment Act.
08:24 (IST)
Internet services remain suspended in Jaipur
Internet services will remain suspended in the Rajasthan capital from 6 am to 8 pm on Sunday in wake of protest being staged by a community against the Citizen Amendment Act and the protest march being taken out by the ruling Congress, to be led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
Police commissioner Anand Shrivastav, in a letter to the Divisional Commissioner, said that the above measure is being taken as a part of security measures being taken to maintain peace and harmony in Jaipur.
Metro services are also to be shut from 8 am to 2 pm on Sunday in light of the protests.
08:17 (IST)
65 arrested, 350 booked for violence over CAA in Ghaziabad
Sixty-five people were arrested and 350, including a former legislator, booked here for allegedly spreading violence over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said on Saturday. A special drive has been launched to nab miscreants resorting to violence and pelting stones on police during protests, they said.
More than 65 people have been arrested and FIRs registered against 350 anti-social elements, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh told PTI. An FIR has been also lodged against former Loni MLA Zakir Ali, he added. Singh said miscreants have been identified and will be arrested soon.
08:03 (IST)
Narendra Modi to address rally in Delhi amid CAA protests
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on Sunday at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
According to sources, senior officials remained in huddle till 5 am on Saturday to discuss the security arrangements. A multilevel security arrangement will be in place on Sunday, with CCTV surveillance of all the routes leading to the venue and snipers being positioned atop buildings to ensure security, they said.
The Delhi Police are in touch with the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Bharatiya Janata Party for the security arrangements during the programme. The Delhi BJP has also deployed volunteers as part of its security arrangements for the rally.
In a statement, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said preparations for the rally, which is being organised to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies, are in full swing.
07:51 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi to lead Congress in silent protest against CAA at Rajghat tomorrow
Amid nationwide agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a silent protest at Rajghat on Monday afternoon demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights of people as enshrined in it.
The decision to hold the silent protest was taken at a meeting of top party leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence here on Saturday evening, sources said.
The leaders initially decided to hold the protest at Rajghat -- a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi -- on Sunday but later postponed it to Monday as permissions for the same were yet to be obtained from the authorities, the sources added.
07:46 (IST)
Jamia submits report to HRD Ministry, requests judicial enquiry into police action
The Jamia Millia Islamia has submitted a fresh report to the HRD Ministry requesting judicial inquiry into the entry of police on the university premises last Sunday. The varsity had earlier submitted reports in the matter on 15 and 16 December.
In the fresh report submitted to the ministry on December 20, Jamia reiterated its request for initiation of an inquiry committee or a judicial inquiry to the incident. In its report, the varsity mentioned that police used teargas and lathicharge to disperse protesters gathered on Mathura Road and Julena Road.
The protesters while retreating took Maulana Mohd. Ali Jauhar Marg, which passes through the university campus, the varsity said in its report submitted by the registrar of Jamia.
The police had on 15 December purportedly stormed the library while looking for 'outsiders' who were involved in the arson and violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest outside the campus.
07:44 (IST)
Recap: One dead in UP as violence erupts in Rampur, Kanpur; tolls climbs to 16
One person died as clashes broke out during protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, taking the toll in the state from Thursday to 16.
One person died and several people were injured in clashes between anti-CAA protesters, who pelted stones and indulged in arson, and police in Rampur in UP, officials said. Protesters set ablaze Yatimkhana police post in Kanpur and indulged in heavy brick-batting, leading to injuries to many people including policemen, a senior official said. Police used cane-charge and tear gas to chase them away.
07:42 (IST)
Police reached out to people in several areas as part of confidence-building measure
As Delhi witnessed a number of violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the recent days, the Delhi Police on Saturday launched an exercise to reach out to more people in several areas as part of its confidence-building measures.
According to an official, groups of police personnel went to Seemapuri, Geeta Colony, Jagatpuri, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and other places and thanked people for maintaining peace in these areas.
In a video of such exercise held in East Delhi's Geeta Colony, a police official was seen thanking people on a mic standing in a busy street. "Delhi Police thanks all the residents of the Geeta Colony police station area for maintaining peace. We are thankful to you for cooperating with us," the official said.
"We appeal to the residents to maintain peace and solidarity in the future as well. We are assured of it that the people of Geeta Colony will remain helpful and assist us in such law and order situation. We thankyou again for your cooperation," he added. Police said that such exercise will be conducted in more areas in the coming days.