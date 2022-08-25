Puri Jagannath’s directorial marks the Bollywood debut of ‘World Famous Lover’ Vijay Devarakonda. It has hit the theatres today.

Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger finally hit the theatres on 25 August. There is no denying the fact that the action sports drama has enjoyed a solid pre-release buzz. And why not? Puri Jagannath’s directorial marks the Bollywood debut of ‘World Famous Lover’ Vijay Devarakonda. Moreover, a good chunk of credit also goes to the boxing legend Mike Tyson, who is making a special appearance in the movie and also making his Bollywood debut with it. The entire team of Liger was busy with the promotional spree. And, during one of the events, Vijay Devarakonda opened up about his experience of working with one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time on the sets of Liger. In an interview with news agency IANS, Vijay Devarakonda revealed that Tyson on the set abused him “lovingly”.

“He abused me a lot, albeit lovingly, in English, and I can’t even repeat what he said to me. But yes, I had a good time with him,” he was quoted as saying.

When the makers unveiled Liger’s trailer, the audiences went bonkers on catching a glimpse of the “Kid Dynamite”. In addition, the anticipation of witnessing Vijay Devarakonda sharing the screen space with Mike Tyson is huge. And now, when the actor has spoken about his bond and time with the American former professional boxer, it has simply added fuel to the fire. Continuing further, Devarakonda revealed that the legendary boxer’s “diet is somewhat similar to Ananya.”

While spilling the beans on Mike Tyson’s love for Indian food and its diverse culture, Vijay Devarakonda said that Mike Tyson “loves India a lot for its food, music, and people.” The actor further revealed that “Iron Mike” used to ask people on the set “to bring Indian food for him which he enjoyed a lot.” Vijay Devarakonda concluded by saying, “But yes, he is scared of the crowd here. Once he came here and stayed only in the hotel, as he was scared of the crowd that gathers at the airport or any other place.”

When Ananya Panday was asked to share snippets from bonding time with Mike Tyson on the set. The actress said one thing that she has learned from Mike Tyson is to “never say no to anything in life”.

The pan-India film also features Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in key roles.

