The handsome hunk from South, Vijay Deverakonda, who garnered immense pan-India popularity with his blockbusters Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, is set to make his big Bollywood debut Liger, which is co-produced by the head-honcho Dharma Productions, Karan Johar.

The songs and trailers of the sports garnered thunderous responses from the audience. In fact, during the promotional activities of the film, we saw fans gathering in huge numbers just to catch the glimpse of VD. Among the great buzz and excitement, Liger is set to hit the screens on Thursday at the box office across the globe. However, the makers disappointed Hindi fans by sharing that the mentioned version will start screening on Thursday night in selected cinemas and will have a full-fledged release on Friday.

Since the film has been shot in Hindi and Telugu, the strategy to release the prior version on Thursday was a quite surprising move from the makers. Talking about the advance booking reports, it has opened phenomenally well in the Telugu-speaking states but despite aggressive marketing in the Hindi belts, the bookings are not up to the mark in the North Indian circuit.

After Vijay Deverakonda's statement on the Boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha, we saw trolls targeting the young star and soon #BoycottLiger started trending on social media. During an interaction with India Today, VD had said, “When Aamir Khan Sir makes a Laal Singh Chaddha, it is his name that stars in the film, but there are 2000-3000 families that are being provided for. When you decide to boycott a film, you are not only affecting Aamir Khan, you are affecting thousands of families who lose work and livelihoods. Aamir Sir is someone who pulls the crowd to the theatres. I am not sure why this boycott call is happening, but for whatever misunderstanding, this is happening, please realize you are not affecting Aamir Khan alone but the economy. It is a much bigger picture.”

Well, it seems that the makers have intentionally planned to release the Hindi version on Thursday night as the #Boycott trend generally picks up during the morning and gets slow down by the evening. Well, we hope Liger ends the dry spell of Bollywood at the box office.

