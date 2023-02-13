Urvashi Rautela’s casting in Kantara 2 along with Rakhi Sawant’s ‘marriage’ and Hera Pheri 3 are the biggest entertainment hoaxes of this year so far. And only the Almighty knows what other Page 3 subterfuges lie in store in the coming months.

There is an insatiable appetite among the Indian audiences for fantasy and fairytale endings. Look at the unhealthy interest in Bollywood marriages. The more secrecy the celebrities seek for their wedding, the more curious the cameras get. And then the paparazzi get rewarded with boxes of mithai at the gate of the wedding festivities, the way raja-maharajas used to shower coins from their balcony on the masses when their progenies got married.

We get the celebrities we deserve. Urvashi Rautela’s very active marketing team sends out regular updates on their benefactress’ imagined activities. The latest exploit in the ongoing fairytale of Urvashi Rautela which dropped in my spam folder reads as follows (and I quote verbatim):

“Urvashi Rautela who is allowed (sic.) youngest superstar and one of the highest-paid Asian actresses has made sure to leave the audience stunned with her acting skills. The actress never fails to grab the limelight no matter what. Urvashi is receiving so much love from the Tollywood industry for her phenomenal acting skills and performances. Urvashi recently took everyone’s heart by storm as she shared screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in the mega-budget 300cr film #WaltairVeeraya. The actress’s popularity has been increasing day by day. Urvashi never fails to grab the limelight with her scintillating looks and persona. Urvashi shared the biggest (sic.) and the most(sic.) breaking news of 2023. Urvashi took to her social media and announced one big news for all her beloved fans. The actress is all set to be part of KANTARA 2 as a female lead actress, sharing an adorable picture with actor-director Rishab Shetty posing happily with all smiles.”

Urvashi Rautela in Kantara 2? Sounded like a yearn yarn than reality. It took just one call to demolish the credibility of Rautela’s team.

While Rishab Shetty doesn’t want to comment as he is too decent to embarrass a lady, a source close to Rishab couldn’t hold himself back. “The lady spotted Rishab Shetty at a public event. She requested for a photograph. Rishab happily obliged. The next thing he knew, she had cast herself in Kantara 2!”

Alert readers may recall that just a while back Ms Rautela had earlier similarly fastened her tweet belt with cricketer Rishab Pant.

Maybe it is in the name. Rishab Chadha had better watch out.

