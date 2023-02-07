On the completion of Kantara’s glorious 100 runs at the box office, writer-director-actor Rishab Shetty announced the second part of the film, which will be a prequel.

At the recent event, Rishab Shetty shared details about the project and said, “We thank the audience for their immense love and support for Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of the film.” He added, “What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film.”

Kantara, which released last year turned out to be a global blockbuster with the earnings of Rs 400 crore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

Since Kantara 2 is a prequel, we can definitely expect the exploration of Bhoota Kola and other traditions and rituals with other mysterious folklore elements.

Earlier talking about the success of the film, Rishab Shetty had told Firstpost, “I always thought that the conflict between humans and nature is a universal conflict. I always think and say that ‘more regional is more universal’. So, this folklore, which narrates the story of agricultural land, shows the universal conflict between the two lead characters and added the layers with Bhoota Kola and Devaragni, which is the bridge between humans and nature. This belief or ritual is not only in Karnataka but in all corners of the country but with different procedures and sentiments but the core is the same. So, I had that confidence it will have a universal appeal but didn’t imagine that it would go that big and huge. The film has become big because of Kannada people and their love towards the film.”

While the expectations from Kantara 2 will be huge, we can surely say that just like his last directorial, Rishab will go all out for this prequel as well.

Kantara also featured Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda and Pramod Shetty in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.