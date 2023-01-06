The pretty but pretty vacuous Urvashi Rautela is a living embodiment of a bubble existence. She lives in the lap of Luxury, whoever he might be. She travels business class to the furthest corners of the world, wherever cricketer Rishabh Pant may be playing, or, as it happens at the moment, convalescing.

By now it is crystal-clear to the entire world that Ms Rautela is blindly infatuated by him. The repeated snubs from her object of adoration only seem to aggravate her feelings for the cricketer. The more he demurs the more aggressive her attempts to let the world know that she has made her choice.

What the ‘choice’ makes of her choice is his business. She is the least concerned about the other party’s feelings towards. Main hoon teri prem deewani tu mane ya na mane.

The term for it is unrequited love. If unrequited love is taken too far it is known as stalking. If the gender was reversed and it was a man pursuing Urvashi Rautela so relentlessly he would be in jail by now. But of course the laws regarding men and women in gender issues are different. A woman can chase a man any time . But if a man does the same he will be thrown into a dungeon with no windows.

Urvashi Rautela must stop creating the impression that there is something on with Rishab Pant. She is making a fool of herself, and her very active marketing team is helping her in that endeavour.

Almost every day Ms Rautela’s team puts out one story or another , none more sensational than the other. The other day there was a story on Ms Rautela receiving 15 crore rupees from Netflix for a 15-second appearance on one Netflix promotional teasers.

When I asked a Netflix official the truth behind this rumour, the person nearly fell off the chair laughing.

I understand some people have an insatiable need to get attention. But surely there are less self-deceiving ways to call out for notice than to stage phantom romances and give oneself imaginary paychecks. The earlier attention-getter in showbiz with a similar bandwidth for self-deception was Rakhi Sawant. She is at least entertaining. Ms Rautela’s antics are plainly annoying.

I am sure Rishab Pant will agree with me.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

