Legally Blonde third part in pipeline; Reese Witherspoon to produce chick flick, reprise iconic role of Elle Woods

Reese Witherspoon is set to reprise her iconic role as Elle Woods in the third movie from the Legally Blonde franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon is in talks to produce Legally Blonde 3 under the banner of her production house Hello Sunshine. The report also mentions that Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, who wrote the original 2001 Legally Blonde, may also return for this classic chick flick. Producer Mark Platt is likely to produce the film along with Platt Productions President Adam Siegel . However, it is still not confirmed as to how many of the supporting star cast members may be roped in for the sequel.

When Legally Blonde first released in 2001, it became a huge hit generating $141 million at the global box office while being made in a tight $18 million budget. When the second sequel came out in 2003, the budget was raised to $45 million, as reported by DNA.

The Legally Blonde franchise follows the life of the precious Elle Woods as she takes her hot pink wardrobe and loud accessories to the Harvard Law School in a quest to reunite with her boyfriend. Generational icon Elle Woods eventually finds her own niche which perfectly balanced her legal ambitions with her fashion statements.

At the moment, Witherspoon is shooting for the second season of Big Little Lies along with Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern & Shailene Woodley. Oscar-winning Merly Streep is the latest addition to the power packed cast.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 11:09 AM