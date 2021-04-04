Late actor Soumitra Chatterjee's wife Deepa passes away aged 83 in Kolkata
Deepa Chatterjee, a badminton champion, had also acted in films like Durga and Bilombito Loy.
Deepa Chatterjee, the wife of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, died at a city hospital on Sunday, her family said.
"Maa breathed her last around 2:55 am. She died of kidney failure," her daughter Poulomi Bose said.
Deepa, 83, was admitted to the hospital on 31 March.
Soumitra Chatterjee, a multiple award-winning actor, died in November last year following a long battle with various ailments after testing positive for COVID-19 .
Deepa, a badminton champion who had also acted in films like Durga and Bilombito Loy, married Soumitra in 1960.
