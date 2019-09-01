Last Night In Soho: Edgar Wright shares first look of Thomasin McKenzie from new psychological thriller

Edgar Wright, known for such quality genre films as Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver, has a new thriller coming out next year. Called Last Night In Soho, the film stars Anya Taylor-Jo, Matt Smith, Thomasin McKenzie, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp and Rita Tushingham.

While not much is revealed about the plot, Wright recently took to social media to share the first look from the film.

The still features McKenzie, one of two female leads in Last Night in Soho. Wide-eyed and covering her mouth with her right arm, she seems horrified of something that is out of frame. She is clad in a black top and dons dark and dramatic makeup around her eyes.

Wright co-wrote the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who has also collaborated with Sam Mendes on the script for the upcoming war movie 1917. According to Entertainment Weekly, the film will be a psychological horror story about a female character in London.

“I realised I had never made a film about central London — specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright previously told Empire magazine of the film “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in,” he added.

Meanwhile, McKenzie, 19, is also set to star in Taika Waititi’s WWII satire Jojo Rabbit and Netflix’s The King alongside Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson.

Last Night in Soho is set for theatrical release on 25 September, 2020.

