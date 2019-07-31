Baby Driver lead actor Ansel Elgort says he has received script of sequel from director Edgar Write

The sequel to 2017 Baby Driver is very much in the works but with a different title, says the film's lead star Ansel Elgort.

Elgort, who played the music-loving getaway driver in the crime heist drama, said he recently received the script from writer-director Edgar Wright.

"He has shared it with me. Yes, I think it's going to happen. I think there will be a Baby Driver 2. It has a different title, actually. You're gonna have to have to ask Edgar that, though," the actor told CinemaBlend.

Wright had spoken about his desire to do a follow-up to the hit film, telling Empire that there was "somewhere more to go with it in terms of the characters, especially Baby."

Elgort is currently busy filming Steven Spielberg's reboot of West Side Story.

Wright teased a possible sequel to the film in July last year while celebrating the one-year anniversary of Baby Driver.

"Baby Driver was released one year ago today. Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. So I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon," Wright tweeted.

Check out the tweet

'Baby Driver' was released one year ago today. Had a wild ride with it in the last 365 days. so I thank you for all your beautiful responses, it means everything. And who knows, maybe he could get back on the road soon... pic.twitter.com/MgtRlPACau — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 28, 2018

Wright had previously, in 2017, alluded to the fact that he wants to do a sequel to Baby Driver. He had said, "Those talks are already in the works. The deal is being hammered out as we speak. So, hopefully, I'm going to at least write a second one. I've definitely got lots of ideas. Whether it's the next movie, I don't know. I'm just working that out at the moment, actually."

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 12:44:16 IST