The King teaser: Timothée Chalamet plays Henry V in upcoming Netflix adaptation of Shakespearean plays

Timothée Chalamet plays a young King Henry V, considered one of the greatest warriors of medieval England, in the upcoming Netflix feature The King. According to IndieWire, the film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's plays Henry IV, Part 1, Henry IV, Part 2, and Henry V.

According to the official synopsis, Hal (Chalamet) is made king after the death of his father and forced to embrace a life of royalty. Now he must tackle "the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life." Joel Edgerton plays his friend Sir John Falstaff, while Lily-Rose Depp is Catherine of Valois, Henry's wife.

"A new chapter of my life has begun, and already I can feel the weight of this crown I wear. I’ve been forced to on the counsel of men whose loyalty I question every waking moment. I need men around me I can trust," Henry can be heard telling Falstaff.

The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn as King Henry IV, Robert Pattinson as Louis, the Dauphin of Viennois and Sean Harris as Michael Williams.

Watch the trailer here.

The King has been directed by David Michôd, who co-wrote the script with Edgerton.

“Before Joel Edgerton and I embarked on a retelling of the story of Henry V, I never thought I'd find myself one day making a medieval movie,” director David Michôd said of the project. “Swords and horses were never my thing. But the more we talked and the deeper I researched, the more excited I was by the idea of rendering the Middle Ages – its dirt, its brutality, its precariousness of life and death, its sheer other-worldliness – in a way that felt raw and human.”

The King is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2019 on 2 September. Netflix will release the historical drama later this year.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 19:36:49 IST