Jojo Rabbit teaser: Taika Waititi plays an imaginary Adolf Hitler in WWII satire set to premiere at TIFF 2019

The teaser trailer of Jojo Rabbit was released on 24 July (Wednesday) by Fox Searchlight. Thor: Ragnarok helmer Taika Waititi plays a major role in the film he has written, directed and co-produced. According to IndieWire, Jojo Rabbit is based on Christine Leunens book, Caging Skies.

The story revolves around Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), a young boy who longs to be part of the Hitler Youth (an organisation set up to train young men in Nazi ideology) and whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler (Waititi). He discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic and, after initially trying to find ways to get rid of her, begins to see her as human.

The teaser includes an exchange between Jojo and his friend Adolf. He finds Jojo sobbing alone in the woods and asks what's wrong. Jojo tells him that his peers in Hitler Youth call him a "scared rabbit."

"Let them say whatever they want. People used to say a lot of nasty things about me," says Adolf in return. "'Oh, this guy's a lunatic.' 'Look at that psycho. He's gonna get us all killed.'"

Waititi shared Jojo Rabbit's teaser trailer via his official Twitter account.

Jojo Rabbit, which also stars Sam Rockwell and Rebel Wilson as Nazi officials, is set to have its premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. Stephen Merchant and Game of Thrones alum Alfie Allen will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Jojo Rabbit releases in theatres on 18 October.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 13:38:15 IST