Lakme Fashion Week: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walked the ramp together for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday, in ethnic ensembles.

While Aaryan wore an-all black kurta, pant and a button-down coat with silver reindeer motif, Advani dazzled in a sparkling silver lehenga with her knotted hair tied in a bun.

Apart from these two stars, another actor that dazzled the LFW red carpet was Hina Khan, who was one of the guests for the Manish Malhotra show, reports The Indian Express.

Aaryan and Advani are currently shooting for the sequel to Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Govind Namdev. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios, the film is scheduled to release on 19 November.

The film has become Advani's second announced release for the year after Shershaah, led by Sidharth Malhotra. Shershaah is scheduled to open theatrically on 2 July.

Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, has two more films lined up for release- Karan Johar backed Dostana 2 and filmmaker Ram Madhvani's thriller Dhamaka.