Shershaah, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, to release in theatres on 2 July

Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani shared new posters of Shershaah along with the release date announcement

Bollywood is gearing up for back-to-back releases this year and the latest to join the bandwagon is Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The war film bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production has received an official theatrical release date.

Sidharth will be playing the role of PVC Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero, who laid down his life to fight the enemies at the border during the India-Pakistan War back in 1999.

Filmmaker, Karan Johar announced the release date of the movie in a post that will be released on 2 July, 2021.

Taking it to social media, Karan, Sidharth, and Kiara shared posters of the upcoming movie, featuring Sidharth in an army uniform. While one of the pictures was a close-up shot of Sidharth in a war zone, the other picture captured several Indian soldiers scaling a hill with Sidharth at the front.

The film features Kiara as Captain Vikram Batra's fiance, Dimple Cheema. She wrote that the film was getting a theatrical release.

The film has been shot in many real locations which also includes Captain Vikram Batra's hometown, Leh, Dharamshala, Ladakh, and Kargil.

The movie has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi. Director Vishnu Varadhan will be helming the war saga.

The movie was scheduled to come earlier but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release was delayed and is now set to release on 2 July. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the film was shot way back in 2019 in Kargil. The portions that were left to be shot were resumed once the lockdown was lifted.

The report added that the actors and crew members had made sure that their location of the shoot was thoroughly cleared of any debris after they were done with the shooting.