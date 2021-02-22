Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to release in cinemas on 19 November
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Rajpal Yadav and Govind Namdev.
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee's psychological-comedy-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, featuring actors Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani, is set to release in theatres on 19 November.
The film is a sequel to the 2007 horror comedy, which was directed by Priyadarshan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.
Here is the announcement
The edge-of-the seat comedy psychological thriller, #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 starring @TheAaryanKartik, #Tabu & @advani_kiara will release in theatres on 19th November 2021. Produced by #BhushanKumar, @MuradKhetani & #KrishanKumar under the banner of @TSeries & @Cine1Studios. pic.twitter.com/UCbZnS4zIY
— T-Series (@TSeries) February 22, 2021
The film is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.
The production on the horror comedy was affected in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team was filming in Lucknow days before the nationwide lockdown was announced.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Rajpal Yadav and Govind Namdev.
The film has become Advani's second announced release for the year after Shershaah, led by Sidharth Malhotra. Shershaah is scheduled to open theatrically on 2 July.
In an earlier interaction with Firstpost, Advani had revealed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead, was the first horror film she had ever watched and it is super exciting to get the opportunity to be part of the franchise.
Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, has two more films lined up for release- Karan Johar backed Dostana 2 and filmmaker Ram Madhvani's thriller Dhamaka.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
