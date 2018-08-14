Laila Majnu song 'O Meri Laila' shows Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary frolicking to traditional Kashmiri music

A second song titled 'O Meri laila' from Laila Majnu has been released and it shows the lead pair frolicking around picturesque Kashmir professing their love for one another.

'O Meri Laila' depicts the blossoming romance between the characters essayed by Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary. The melodious number, sung mellifluously by Atif Aslam and Jyotica Tangri transports listeners to the valley, with its use of traditional musical instruments such as the rabab. The music has been composed by Joi Barua whereas the lyrics have been written by Irshad Kamil. The tune denotes a blend of the rustic landscape and modern sounds and stays in your mind long after it has stopped playing.

Unlike the first song 'Aahista', where the disturbing climax sets the tone for the eventual tragedy that is to befall the lovers, 'O Meri Laila' is a through and through romantic track that chronicles that pair's adoration for one another with Kashmir taking the centrestage.

The film, as the title suggests, is a modern retelling of a classic love story and will mark the debut of Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary.

Presented by Imtiaz Ali, Laila Majnu is slated to released on 24 August, 2018. Sajid, the director of the film happens to be Imtiaz's brother.

Listen to the song here.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 10:23 AM