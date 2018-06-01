Laila Majnu first look and teaser: Imtiaz Ali presents modern retelling of legendary love story

The first look and teaser of Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, Laila Majnu, has been released. Written and directed by Imtiaz's brother Sajid Ali, the project is a modern retelling of the legendary love story.

Why do some stories live on forever? Find out with #LailaMajnuTeaser releasing tomorrow. Presented by one of the best storytellers of our times- Imtiaz Ali and directed by #SajidAli. In theatres on 24th August! @balajimotionpic @RuchikaaKapoor #PreetiAli pic.twitter.com/KxmDP0JBL0 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 31, 2018

The teaser of the film introduces the two lovers, whose identity remains under wraps. Set in Kashmir, the teaser packs up on some magical moments which put the valley's scenic beauty at the forefront.

Staying true to the classic story of Laila Majnu, the one-minute video shows the couple put a brave front in the face of evil forces who want them to go different ways. Attraction, love, separation and tribulation are some of the themes that have been explored in the teaser.

The teaser of the film has been attached to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania-starrer Veere Di Wedding, which hit the theatres on 1 June, 2018 along with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Watch the teaser of Laila Majnu here:

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 12:34 PM