Laila Majnu trailer: Imtiaz Ali, Ekta Kapoor's modern adaption tells a riveting love story set in Kashmir

The first trailer of Ekta Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, Laila Majnu, has been released. Written and directed by Imtiaz's brother Sajid Ali, the project is a modern retelling of the legendary love story.

The trailer starts with the lead actor talking about how love is not love as long as there is no madness to it. The lead actress is introduced as a 'big flirt' and the actor as a 'rich spoilt brat' who loves women and drinking. The two are shown falling in love gradually, before everything stars to fall apart.

Set in Kashmir, the trailer features moments which put the valley's scenic beauty at the forefront. Staying true to the classic story of Laila Majnu, the trailer shows the couple put a brave front in the face of evil forces who want them to go separate ways. Attraction, love, separation and tribulation are some of the themes that have been explored in the film, going by the trailer.

The makers had earlier released the first look and teaser of the movie, which had been attached to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania-starrer Veere Di Wedding.

Watch the trailer of Laila Majnu here: Laila Majnu stars Tripti Dimri, Mir Sarwar and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles. Talking about the movie, Imitiaz said that one of the difficult things was deciding its title, according to The Indian Express. "I always knew that Laila Majnu is the only title that this film could go by. The star, the plot of the film is Laila Majnu. We have known the legendary lovers for years and years before any one of our names were known." Laila Majnu is slated to release on 7 September.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 13:26 PM