Laila Majnu song 'Aahista' captures lead pair's love story before launching into tragic climax

'Aahista', the first song from Sajid Ali's upcoming romantic drama Laila Majnu has been out and it chronicles the lead pair's turbulent on-screen romance.

Featuring newcomers Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, the melodious song has been sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. While Singh, in his signature mellifluous tone uplifts the song, Gandhi compliments him with her high-falsetto singing. The love ballad comes as a refreshing change from the duo's 2016 chartbuster 'The Breakup Song' from Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

With music from Niladri Kumar and lyrics from Irshad Kamil, 'Aahista' provides context to Laila Majnu by documenting a blossoming romance between the leading actors, before it launches into a disturbing climax. The novelty of a new romance is captured well, before both sides of the family start warring and sour things for the lead pair. Set in the picturesque valley of Kashmir, the film is a modern retelling of the legendary love story of Laila and Majnu.

Presented by Imtiaz Ali, Laila Majnu on 24 August, 2018. The film marks the directorial debut of Sajid who happens to be Imtiaz's brother.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 13:34 PM