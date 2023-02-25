Pop idol Lady Gaga is one of the most unique and talented artists we have today. While the singer-actor enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, there have also been several instances when the pop star has taken time to praise some of her own fellow female artists for their efforts, both in and out of the recording studio. Fans know how Lady Gaga has always declared her support for other leading ladies in the industry. This time too, she gave a shoutout to none other than Selena Gomez after the actress was seen comparing herself with a supermodel.

Know what happened

Earlier on Tuesday, 21 February 2023, Selena Gomez while taking to her TikTok stories shared a video, using a “Bella Hadid” filter. While she also lip-synced to a soundbite of Hadid saying “My name is Bella Hadid”, Gomez further captioned the story with, “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.” In a follow-up story, she added another video without the filter where she said, “This is me, I accidentally laminated my brows too much. My name is Selena Gomez — see? It doesn’t even sound sexy.”

While Gomez seemingly desired to be as pretty and sexy as the supermodel, it was Lady Gaga who stepped in to remind her of her inner beauty. Taking to the comment section of her post, the Bloody Mary singer wrote, “You look and are beautiful inside and out and one of my favorite ladies alive!”

Lady Gaga’s comment won the hearts of many who also took to the comments and lauded her supportive spirit. On the other hand, many also shared their disagreement with Gomez’s self-assessment. Fans while reacting to her video gave a shoutout to her with comments like “She’s Bella Hadid but you are THE Selena Gomez” and “Selena is beautiful just how she is.”

Notably, this comes at a time when the Calm Down singer has been facing continuous backlash and hate comments over her weight gain. She recently also announced about taking a break from social media.

