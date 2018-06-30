You are here:

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig's next to star Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet

Actors Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet are in negotiations to star in Greta Gerwig's latest directorial project.

Both Ronan, 24, and Chalamet, 22, had also featured in Gerwig's solo directorial Lady Bird, which received five nominations at the Academy Awards in 2018.

The new film, an adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic Little Women, will be presented by Columbia Pictures with Amy Pascal, Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord as producers.

It follows teenage sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts as they navigate first love and their first holiday without their father, a travelling minister.

Apart from Ronan and Chalamet, legendary actress Meryl Streep and 2017's Oscar-winner Emma Stone are also reportedly set to join the film's cast.

Alcott's book was previously adapted into a film in 1994, starring Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, Susan Sarandon and Kirsten Dunst.

Ronan has reportedly just wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film Mary Queen of Scots, while Chalamet has started working on Netflix's The King.

Streep is currently working in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies and will be later seen in Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns along with her Devil Wears Prada co-actor Emily Blunt, who plays the titular role.

Stone will also be seen in the upcoming film The Favourite, which is set to hit the theatres in November.

(With inputs from the Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 16:02 PM