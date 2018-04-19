Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan-starrer Mary, Queens of Scots to now release five weeks earlier on 7 December

The award season contender and Margot Robbie-starrer, Mary, Queens of Scots, has been pushed back by five whole weeks, and will now release on 7 December, as reported by Variety.

The film stars Saoirse Ronan alongside the Wolf of Wall Street star Margot Robbie who plays Elizabeth I in Josie Rourke’s directorial debut, produced by Focus Features. The movie is set in the 16th century when Mary Stuart became the Queen of France at the age of 16 and chronicles the life of the soon-to-be-widowed queen who retuned to her native Scotland in order to reclaim her throne. The movie is an adaptation of John Guy’s biography My Heart Is My Own: The Life of Mary Queen of Scots.

A 1971 version on the same subject, Mary, Queen of Scots, made by Universal Pictures, had got the lead actress Vanessa Redgrave an Academy Award nomination. The producers of Mary, Queen of Scots are the Academy favourite trio, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Debra Hayward of Working Title, who between them have received Best Picture nomination for Les Misérables, as reported by Variety.

Robbie herself is riding a career high with I, Tonya earning her an Academy Award nomination, along with Ronan who received one for Lady Bird. Robbie is also said to be Quentin Tarantino’s top choice for his Manson family murders movie, starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Brad Pitt. She is also getting her own Harley Quinn spin-off stand-alone movie to be directed by Cathy Yan, a feat the likes of Scarlett Johansson are still awaiting (for her role as Black Widow). The 27-year-old actor is also the executive producer for a TV show based on Shakespeare’s classic tales told from a female perspective.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 16:22 PM