Laal Kaptaan: Zoya Hussain's first look as 'The Widow' from upcoming period drama revealed

The first look of Zoya Hussain as 'The Widow' was unveiled by the makers of Laal Kaptaan. The actress, in an all black outfit, seems gloomy as she stares right into the camera. Zoya has previously starred in Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz, Dar Gai's Teen Aur Aadha and Namdev Bhau: In Search of Silence. Besides Laal Kaptaan, her upcoming projects include Haathi Mere Saathi with Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati.

Here is the first look of The Widow from Laal Kaptaan.

Laal Kaptaan follows a revenge-hungry naga sadhu (Saif Ali Khan) out on a yet-unknown mission. Besides Zoya and Saif, Deepak Dobriyal is a part of the film's cast and was introduced as 'Tracker'. The actor is accompanied by two dogs Sukhiram and Dukhiram in the poster. Simone Singh and Manav Vij will be seen in pivotal roles while Sonakshi Sinha will make a special appearance in the film.

NH 10 helmer Navdeep Singh has directed the movie and producer Aanand L Rai (of Colour Yellow Productions) had previously said he has full faith in the story. Describing his role in the film, Saif had said, "My character is a failed Naga sadhu, who has strong notions of revenge... I even got my ears pierced for the role, which I was worried about initially. My hair has grown a lot. It bothered me throughout summer, when I was shooting in Rajasthan’s sweltering heat."

Laal Kaptaan releases on 18 October.

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2019 10:25:47 IST