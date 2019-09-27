Laal Kaptaan: Sonakshi Sinha's first look from revenge thriller sees her in a red veiled dress

Saif Ali Khan-starrer Laal Kaptaan is intriguing audiences far and wide, especially after the trailer depicted him as a revenge-hungry Naga Sadhu, out on a yet-unknown mission. The trailer also had Sonakshi Sinha's voiceover, which led to multiple speculations about the actress' role in the film. Recently, Sonakshi's first look from the film was unveiled, and it showcases the Kalank actress in a rich red burqa.

Check out Sonakshi Sinha's first look in Laal Kaptaan

Press Trust of India had earlier reported Sinha was scheduled to make a special appearance in the film. Director Navdeep Singh said Sonakshi is a fabulous actor, and working with her was a great experience. "It's a special appearance but a pivotal one. I wanted somebody who would leave an impression, someone with star quality and appeal. Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly. I'll leave her part as a mystery. All I'll say is she's the most glamorous thing in the film," Navdeep said in a statement.

By the looks of the trailer, Laal Kaptaan seems to be a period drama.

The film, produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, will feature Saif in the role of a naga sadhu out on a journey ridden with drama, revenge, and deceit. Playing the role of an assassin, Saif's character is seen murdering his targets in cold blood. A female voiceover of Sonakshi even remarks that Laal Kaptaan (Saif's character) clings on to his prey almost like a ghost.

Check out the trailer of Laal Kaptaan

