Laal Kaptaan: Saif Ali Khan's action drama to now release on 18 October; new poster revealed

The release date of Saif Ali Khan-fronted epic action drama Laal Kaptaan has been postponed to yet another week as revealed by new poster. Initially slated to release on 11 October, the film will now see the light of the day on 18 October.

The film, produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, will feature Saif in the role of a naga sadhu out on a journey ridden with drama, revenge and deceit.

Earlier today, the makers released a new poster of the film that featured Saif in the sadhu avatar, complete with dreadlocks and kohl smeared across his eyes. The dramatic poster features him holding onto a sword, ready to set out a war.

Check out the poster here

NH 10 helmer Navdeep Singh has directed the movie and Rai said he has full faith in the story.

"Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own," he added.

Describing his role in the movie, Saif had said, "My character is a failed Naga sadhu, who has strong notions of revenge... I even got my ears pierced for the role, which I was worried about initially. My hair has grown a lot. It bothered me throughout summer, when I was shooting in Rajasthan’s sweltering heat."

"Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind," Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International said in a statement.

Updated Date: Sep 23, 2019 16:56:13 IST