Laadki from Angrezi Medium to Christina Aguilera's Loyal Brave True for Mulan: New songs this week

Every week, a fresh batch of songs are released that either hit the sweet spot, are just plain terrible or are somewhere in between. So we compiled a list of songs from Bollywood and beyond from this week for our readers to listen to.

'Laadki' - Angrezi Medium





The Homi Adajania-directed slice-of-life drama Angrezi Medium has been creating buzz ever since actor Irrfan Khan returned to India from the treatment of his illness. What is more, the film also boasts of a star-studded cast, with names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan, and Ranvir Shorey. This song has been picturised on Kareena, interspersed with sequences from the film. This Sachin-Jigar composition was originally performed on a Coke Studio Season 4 episode by Rekha Bhadrwaj, Kirtidhan Gadhvi, and Tanishka Sanghvi. Bhardwaj takes the reins in this rendition too.

'Mere Angne Mein'





This contemporary rendition of Amitabh Bachchan's classic 'Mere Angene Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai' from Laawaris is a duet with Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan. Tanishk Bagchi, who has a cemented a reputation of rehashing old numbers, has composed the tune. The music video features actress Jacqueline Fernandez as a 15th century princess alongside former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz. This song was released strategically before Holi, only to become a favourite of almost every celebration that day.

'Meethi Meethi Gallan' - Mohit Chauhan





Mohit Chauhan, who is known for crooning romantic ballads, dropped a single 'Meethi Meethi Gallan' recently. Composed by Raaj Ashoo, the Punjabi-Hindi song has been penned by Murali Agarwal. Speaking about the release of this song in an interview with Times of India, Chauhan said, "A whole lot of stuff has happened now in the non-film section and indie section 9of the music industry) because of the internet. You can put your songs out, which a lot of people are doing. I think it's great, and (now even more) good stuff is going to come out."

'Faraar' - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar





The Ishaqzaade duo have reunited once again for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, a gritty YRF drama by Dibakar Banerjee. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor play two characters from different stratas of society, who somehow end up fleeing together. 'Faraar' (which means flee) is an Anu Malik composition, who has also sung the song. Reminiscent to the energetic 2000s tunes Malik came to be known for, the song is picturised on Kapoor shaking a leg at a wedding as Chopra watches.

'Never Worn White' - Katy Perry





Singer Katy Perry confirmed she is pregnant with partner Orlando Bloom's child via the music video of 'Never Worn White.' The singer seems to have drawn inspiration from her relationship with 43-year-old actor Bloom, who she had been romantically involved with since 2016. 'Never Worn White' is among the many singles like 'Never Really Over,' 'Small Talk,' 'Harleys in Hawaii,' and 'Cozy Little Christmas' that Perry has released. This can only mean that she is readying her fans for a fifth album.

'Black Swan' - BTS





After releasing Map of the Soul: 7 and a music video for 'On,' South Korean boy band surprised their fans with another unique creation. Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V, and Suga feature in 'Black Swan,' which recorded over 32 million views within six days of its release. The super group defy all norms of fashion, and present intricately crafted synchronised dance moves in the video set against an ornate backdrop.

'I Love Me' - Demi Lovato





Demi Lovato unleashes her personal side in 'I Love Me,' chronicling her recent struggles succinctly. This pop song comes after she discussed her eating disorder in a recent appearance on The Ellen Show. Hannah Lux Davis (who helmed Ariana Grande's 'Side to Side', 7 Rings,' and 'Love Me Harder') has directed the video, where Lovato walks around a New York City neighbourhood as back up dancers burst into energetic moves.

'Scared to Live' - The Weeknd





The Weeknd debuted a new song called 'Scared to Live' during his performance on a new episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Daniel Craig. This is the fourth song the artiste has dropped from his upcoming album After Hours. Dressed in a loud '80s aesthetic suit and with a bloodied band-aid on his nose as an accessory, Abel belted out the vintage synth heavy R&B burner.

'P2' - Lil Uzi Vert





According to Genius, 'P2' from Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake has a similar melody to one of his most popular hits 'XO TourLlif3' with the addition of new lyrics. This song is even placed at the same spot as the 2017 in his last record Luv is Rage 2.

'Loyal Brave True' - Christina Aguilera for Mulan





Christina Aguilera returned to Disney, and performed 'Loyal Brave True' for the original soundtrack of the live-action version of its animated classic Mulan. According to a press release, the song was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan and Billy Crabtree, and produced by Jamie Hartman. Billboard notes the song not only utilises a lush orchestra to create a larger-than-life listening experience but also includes traditional Chinese instruments like the guzheng.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2020 15:57:08 IST